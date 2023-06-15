Betty’s gets new home, not obituary





Reports of the demise of El Dorado landmark Betty's Old Fashion, Arkansas' oldest dairy diner and an Arkansas Food Hall of Fame finalist, are apparently premature.

Yes, the diner at 1334 E. Hillsboro St. closed down at the end 0f March because the state Department of Transportation's plans to widen the roadway – Business U.S. 82 – and it sat too close to the right of way, so the state invoked eminent domain and forced owner Betty Schaub to vacate.

Now, the El Dorado News Times reports, the city has abandoned an undeveloped alley a block or so away, making room for the relocation of Southern Classic Chicken, which had been located at 1112 E. Hillsboro, and, it appears, for Betty's. Google now lists the diner as "Temporarily closed" and its Facebook page, facebook.com/bettysoldfashion, now lists its address as 923 E. Hillsboro St., El Dorado. A reply to a post on that page explains that Southern Classic will be on one side of the alley and Betty's will apparently be on the other.

The property is, from photos and videos posted on the page, currently vacant, so both restaurants will have to rebuild from scratch. Which is one reason why we don't yet have any kind of timeline. But, Susan Blanchard, Schaub's niece and co-worker, says via Facebook that we should expect that Betty's menu and manner of food service will be similar to, if not the same, as it used to be.

The Southern Pasta Twist food truck, which debuted in January at 8701 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock, has picked up stakes and moved to 1819 S. University Ave., Little Rock, on the lot of Hogman's Hog Pen. The menu hasn't changed – pasta items include Buffalo Chicken, Spaghetti & Fish, BBQ Beef Mac, Lemon Butter Garlic Alfredo, fried lasagna and a pasta salad; you can also build your own pasta (options include cavatappi, fettucine or spaghetti with choice of mild Buffalo chicken, lemon butter alfredo, three-cheese blend or Zesty Tomato & Beef sauces plus choice of chicken, shrimp, pulled beef or vegetables -- cauliflower and carrots). Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-8 p.m. Saturday. (501) 500-3051; southernpastatwist.com; facebook.com/southernpastatwist.

Mount Ida is getting a new pie shop. Grand opening is 9 a.m. today with a 10:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting for Victory Pie Co., 404 Bridge St., Mount Ida. Owner JT Spurr explains it's his second shop – he's been operating one at 32907 Tamina Road, Magnolia, in Texas' Montgomery County.

The shop starts out with 10 pie flavors on the menu, plus weekly and monthly specials (July's will be an all-berry edition), handmade in house; they aren't selling pie by the slice, but you can buy small individual pies and mini-pies if you're not into getting a whole one.

The breakfast-and-lunch-all-day menu also features breakfast combos, burgers, sandwiches (including chicken salad, BLTs and avocado toast); there's an espresso machine and they'll also create pie milkshakes. Spurr says he has plans to add a patio with outdoor entertainment eventually and occasionally supplement his offerings with food trucks. A portion of the profits goes to support U.S. veterans and their families.

Grand-opening-day hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m., honoring veterans and first responders at noon and with free pie giveaways every hour on the hour. Thereafter, summer hours will be 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; they'll change after Labor Day but Spurr says he'll always stay open for dinner on Fridays. (870) 985-9892; victorypiecompany.com; facebook.com/VictoryPieMountIda.

Panda Express, the Rosemead, Calif.-based American-Chinese restaurant chain, through its philanthropic foundation, Panda Cares, has pledged more than $1.17 million to support the hospital school at Arkansas Children's Hospital. The Panda Express Hospital School Program serves patients through education, music therapy and specialized autism services, according to a news release. "This generous support from Panda Express helps advance the mission of championing children by making them better today and healthier tomorrow," says Fred Scarborough, Arkansas Children's' executive vice president and chief communications development officer. Panda Express has 2,500 locations, with Arkansas outlets in Benton, Conway, Hot Springs, Searcy, Magnolia, Springdale, Fayetteville, Rogers, Fort Smith, Bentonville and Siloam Springs.

And July 10-16 will be the Arkansas Beef Council's Rock City Burger Week, with participating restaurants charging $9 per burger. We don't yet have a list of participating restaurants – that's "coming soon," according to the website, rockcityburgerweek.com, and "contest and prizes are to be determined." The purpose, the website explains, is, through "off-menu specialties and even beer pairings – we will pay tribute to America's sweetheart – the Hamburger! Each restaurateur and chef will prepare their unique take on the burger or a fan-favorite already on the menu. The idea is to get people to embrace the food, culture and Rock City-love while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places."

