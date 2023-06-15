BREAKING: State Supreme Court overturns lower court, clears path for LEARNS Act to go into effect again

The Arkansas Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling Thursday, clearing the way for the LEARNS Act to again go into effect as the case remains mired in a legal fight.

The 5-2 ruling means Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright’s order that blocked the LEARNS Act from taking effect has been overturned, clearing the way for the state to go back to enforcing the law. However, the Supreme Court’s ruling only overturns a temporary ruling Wright issued May 26. As of now, there is still a hearing scheduled in Pulaski County Circuit Court in front of Wright over the issue.

The lawsuit, filed May 8 in Pulaski County, seeks to bar the state from enforcing the law until Aug. 1 and states that lawmakers erred when passing the legislation’s emergency clause, a procedure that allows laws to immediately take effect if approved by two-thirds of legislators in both chambers.

The dispute is over Article 5, Section 1, of the Arkansas Constitution which requires the General Assembly to hold a “separate roll call” vote for emergency clauses. Plaintiffs argued by holding a simultaneous vote for the LEARNS Act and its emergency clause, the General Assembly failed to follow the procedure set out in the constitution. The Attorney General’s office claims lawmakers have prerogative in how they establish their own procedures and required their votes for the LEARNS Act and its emergency clause separately in the official journals, a practice the General Assembly has used for decades.

Wright issued a temporary restraining order May 26, blocking the state from enforcing the LEARNS, and indicated he is likely to side with the plaintiffs that lawmakers failed to follow the Arkansas Constitution when approving the LEARNS Act’s emergency clause. The lawsuit came after the state Board of Education used the law to approve a contract that allows a charter school non-profit to run the Marvell-Elaine School District in Phillips County.

That decision prompted an emergency appeal from Attorney General Tim Griffin to the Supreme Court, arguing Wright’s ruling would sow chaos not only for the LEARNS Act but for dozens of other laws passed in a similar fashion.







