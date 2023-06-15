Clinton lecture moved to LR convention center

The Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series featuring former President Bill Clinton and former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has been moved from the Clinton Presidential Center to the Wally Allen Ballroom at the Statehouse Convention Center because of increased interest and to accommodate a larger audience, organizers said.

The program -- civility, the power of inclusive leadership and the keys to bridging America's political divisions -- is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 25.

Hogan, 67, served as Maryland's governor for two terms, starting in 2015 and ending on Jan. 18. He is a Republican.

Clinton, 76, a Democrat, was Arkansas' governor from 1979 to 1981 and again from 1983-1992. He was president from 1993-2001.

Admission is free and open to the general public. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual viewing at https://forms.clinton-foundation.org/view.php?id=875801. Streaming will be available at live.clintonpresidentialcenter.org.

The Statehouse Convention Center is at 101 E. Markham St., Little Rock.

The Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series is presented by the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation, the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, and AT&T.