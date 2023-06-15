‘Color of Freedom’ exhibit honors servicewomen’s sacrifices, contributions





"The Color of Freedom: Honoring the Diversity of America's Servicewomen," a traveling exhibit created by the Military Women's Memorial in Arlington, Va., focusing on the sacrifices and contributions of minority women who served in or alongside the U.S. military, opens Saturday at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. Light refreshments will be available throughout the day. The display, up through Aug. 26, includes the stories of 21 women and the impact they made while serving in various branches of the armed forces. Local funding for the exhibit comes from AARP Arkansas. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Visit littlerock.gov/macarthur.

'Connected Shapes'

"Connected Shapes: The Art of Dan Thornhill and Laura Welshans," an exhibition of abstract paintings, opens with a 5-8 p.m. Friday Third Friday Art Walk reception at the Argenta Library, 420 Main St., North Little Rock. The exhibit will be up through July 7. Library hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Call (501) 687-1061 or visit NLRlibrary.org.

MUSIC

Youth string camp

The Delta Symphony Orchestra offers its inaugural Youth String Camp, open to string students (violin, viola, cello, bass, harp and piano) age 8-15, 9 a.m.-noon July 10-14 at First Baptist Church, 701 S. Main St., Jonesboro. Participants will have sectional and full group instruction each day and will present a recital on the last day of camp. Cost is $60 with tuition waivers for those in financial need. Application deadline is July 6. To register or for more information, visit deltasymphonyorchestra.org/string-camp.

The orchestra also plans to create a Delta Youth Symphony Orchestra this fall, open to northeast Arkansas string students (violin, viola, cello, bass, harp and piano) age 12-18 who have at least one year of instruction on their instrument. Auditions for will be Aug. 27 in Jonesboro. During the school year, the youth orchestra will rehearse twice a month and will present two performances (fall and spring) for family and friends. There is no cost to audition; tuition is $150 for the full school year with waivers on a need basis. Register and get more details at deltasymphonyorchestra.org/youth-orchestra.

WORDS

PB poetry slam

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas holds its first slam poetry competition, "Spill the Ink," 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the center, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Advanced registration is required -- entry fee is $30, $25 for center members. For more information and to register, visit asc701.org/spill-the-ink or email srahmaan@asc701.org. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a poetry open-mic at 6:30; the competition kicks off at 7 and winners will be announced at 9:30. Tru Poet hosts. A panel of professional poets and three randomly selected members from the audience will award cash prizes -- first-place winner receives $500, with $300 for second and $100 for third. Participants must be 16 or older. Admission for nonparticipants is $15, $10 for center members. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

ETC.

Arkansas anniversary

The Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock, marks Arkansas' 187th birthday, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. today with period games, hands-on activities and living history interpreters.

Also marking Arkansas' 1836 acquisition of statehood, area vendors through Sunday will donate a portion of their proceeds to the museum. Mention the museum's Birthday Bash promotion at:

◼️ Arkansas Flag and Banner: 10% of all showroom sales

◼️ Stone's Throw Brewing: $1 of every pint of Pineapple Cider

◼️ Cypress Social: $1 of every "Shooter McGavin" from their specialty drink menu

◼️ WordsWorth Books: 15% off all Arkansas books

◼️ Bedford Camera & Video: 10% of every 8-by-10 print

◼️ Rock City Outfitters: $10 of every Arkansas themed T-shirt, cap, etc.

◼️ The Root Cafe: $1 of every honey ginger lemonade.

TICKETS

Fortune Feimster

Comedian Fortune Feimster, on her "Live Laugh Love" tour, performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. Tickets are $29.50-$165. Visit FortuneFeimster.com.

Feimster's one-hour specials are currently streaming on Netflix. She began her career in Los Angeles as a member of the Groundlings Sunday Company and provides the voice for Evelyn on Fox's "The Simpsons," Brenda on Fox's "Bless the Harts" and Ava on Cartoon Network's "Summer Camp." She and Tom Papa appear mornings on Sirius XM's Channel 93 on their show, "What a Joke With Papa and Fortune."

Hot and glowing

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, big glow-in-the-dark vehicles in monster-truck competition and battles, will be on the floor of North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22. The shows will also feature a dance party, laser light shows, Hot Wheels toy giveaways and "a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross!" A Crash Zone party, 2½ hours before each show, lets fans onto the floor to see the trucks up close and get an autograph card, souvenir pass and lanyard. Tickets are $34-$54 plus fees, with discounts for kids 2-12. Visit hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com.

Comedian Fortune Feimster, on her "Live Laugh Love" tour, performs Aug. 20 at Little Rocks Robinson Center Performance Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Todd Rosenberg Photography)









