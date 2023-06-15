ACO plans fundraiser

Arkansas Community Organizations will have a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday at the NTPFC Church, 2101 E. Sixth Ave. Proceeds will be used to help raise funds for ACT-SO, the program for the NAACP's young people who are planning a trip to an academic contest.

The dinners will cost $15 and they will include fish, mixed greens, baked beans, coleslaw, French fries, dessert and soda or bottled water.

Locals among 2023 District Farm Families

A southeast Arkansas family is among eight district farm families for 2023. The 76th annual Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program announced its honorees Tuesday. In the Southeast District, the winners are the Myers Family of Eudora (Chicot County).

Mike and Darlene Myers have been farming for 53 years. They grow corn, soybeans, rice and wheat on 6,500 acres. They have three adult children: Steven, Eric and Holly, according to the news release from Arkansas Farm Bureau. The district families will be judged to determine the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year, who will be announced Dec. 8. All families are judged on their farm production, efficiency, management, family life and rural/community leadership.

For the complete list of district farm families, visit www.arfb.com.

UAPB Alumni King, Queen Contest set

Alumni are encouraged to enter the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association King and Queen Contest. The contest is part of an annual fundraising effort. The deadline to apply is June 23. The campaign begins July 1 and ends Oct. 2, according to a news release.

All alumni with an active membership in the National Alumni Association and a local Chapter, if there is an active one located within a 50-mile radius of the prospective candidate, are eligible to become candidates for Alumni King or Queen. Candidates (except for members-at-large) must be endorsed by active chapters, and must be certified for candidacy by the National Alumni Association. Members-at-large will seek endorsement from the national office. All campaign fundraising proceeds will benefit the National Alumni Association. The King and Queen Contest application is available at https://files.constantcontact.com/b3f1149a701/a197734a-f117-4073-a021-2098bd8f0f69.pdf.

Details: Janice L. Roberts, (870) 730-2006 or (501) 425-3414 or janrblessin@aol.com or the National Alumni Association Office, (870) 536-2309 or admin@uapbalumni.org.

UAPB plans two new degree programs

Beginning in fall 2023, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will offer two new degree programs, pending approval by the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board at its July 28 meeting.

In May, the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees voted to approve a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity at UAPB, according to a news release.

"The introduction of the Bachelor of Science in Engineering and the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity programs at UAPB represents a significant advancement in our commitment to equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in today's rapidly evolving job market," said UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander. "With our exceptional faculty and fortified industry partnerships, we are confident these programs will provide students with a solid foundation for the future."

The Bachelor of Engineering program will consist of two tracks -- Construction Project Management and Industrial Manufacturing. The degree becomes the third engineering-related program offered at UAPB. The others are the Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering and the Industrial Technology Management and Applied Engineering.

The Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program is the first of its kind offered to undergraduate students in Arkansas at a historically black college or university (HBCU), according to the release.

The program will offer a comprehensive curriculum that includes core courses in computer science, science, criminal justice, and mathematics; prepare students to conduct research; and train students to prevent and detect cyber attacks across various systems.

Graduates of the program will be ready to enter the workforce or pursue advanced degrees in cybersecurity, computer science, law, and related fields.

"The Cybersecurity program is uniquely designed to address the consistently evolving cyberthreat landscape, and we are proud to offer this historic program as the first among HBCUs in Arkansas," said Interim Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences Grant Wangila. "Current job market reports indicate a high employment demand coupled with a significant shortage of cybersecurity professionals, and our program looks to bridge this gap by producing expertly skilled graduates to meet industry needs."

For details on the Bachelor of Science in Engineering program, contact Charles R. Colen Jr. at (870) 575-8880 or colenc@uapb.edu.

For details on the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity program, contact Grant Wangila at (870) 575-8382 or wangilag@uapb.edu.