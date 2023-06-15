Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Spotlight

Cooper Chapel invites couples back to renew vows, celebrate 35 years

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Daily Record photograph by Steve Davis Lucas Tipton placed an engagement ring on the finger of Lesley Tiefel moments after he proposed to her Friday afternoon at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. The couple, both from Lexington, Ky., came to Bella Vista this week so he could surprise her with a proposal inside the chapel where she always dreamed of having her wedding. Tiefel, who was born in Oklahoma City, regularly visited the chapel with friends and family while growing up.

"It always makes me smile when I read the guest registry and see an entry in the comments that states something like, 'Married here 33 years ago. Just as beautiful now as the day our story began,'" says Cindy Adams of her job as director of the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista.

"My tenure at the chapel began only five years ago," Adams goes on. "Although I don't know the exact number of weddings that have been held in the chapel, I can unequivocally report that the number of couples that have shared their heart-felt 'I do's!' has increased each year -- with the exception of the first year of covid -- during my time as director."

Adams

Print Headline: Cooper Chapel, a soaring oasis among the trees, celebrates 35 years Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT