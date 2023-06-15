Sections
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS

Country music star Kane Brown at Simmons Bank Arena Saturday

by Jack W. Hill | Today at 1:59 a.m.
LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS Kane Brown, Chris Lane and Restless Road at arena JACK W. HILL SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Country music sensation Kane Brown brings his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to North Little Rocks Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday, with special guests Chris Lane and Restless Road. See listings for ticket information. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)


TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: The SteelDrivers ($25)

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Egotrip

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11 p.m.: Banditos, with Emily Fenton ($13-$90)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenel Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

8-10 p.m.: Weeping

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: "My Culture" artist showcase: Q.G. The Blacknight, Como Sasaki ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: John David Hilliard, Matt Sammons, Andrew Dethloff

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: Amber Violet

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint

Argenta Acoustic Music Series

301 Main St.

(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7:30-10 p.m.: Peter Janson ($30)

BENTON

◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)

225 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Third Thursday

South & Main streets

(501) 776-5900

6-8:30 p.m.: Hillestad

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Josh & Andy

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton

EL DORADO

◼️ Mad House 101 Restaurant & Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3008; madhouse101.com

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: National Guard Band

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill

4330 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1616

8 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Bridge Street Live

Bridge Street

(501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org

7 p.m.: Cliff & Susan's Pink Piano Show

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Kimball Davis

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guest guitarist Les Pack

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: SmittyG & Nicci

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Joan, with Harriett ($20)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Surrender Dorothy

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30-11 p.m.: Mr. Meaner ($12)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Turquoise Tiger, Makeshift Tapedeck

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Sad Palomino record release, with Adam Faucett and Peach Blush ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: John David Hilliard, David Rasico, Andre Dethloff, Susan Prowse

◼️ WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: Josh Stewart

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Nik Par ($10)

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 982-2900

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Joseph Logue Band

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven

15228 I-30

(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Jack Fancy

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656

6-9 p.m.: Bobby James

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Reagan Harville

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Egotrip

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Highway 124 ($5)

◼️ The Rab

408 U.S. 65 North

(501) 336-8484

9 p.m.-12:05 a.m.: Stagefright

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1811 E. Oak St.

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Modern Vintage

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Whiskey Menders

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

6 p.m.: Dawn Cate Band ($8)

8 p.m.: Linkin Park tribute: An Ode to Christian Bennington ($15-$20)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Kody West, with Trent Fletcher ($10-$15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: The Intruders

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-9 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner

◼️ Maxine's Live

700 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: ZILLA, Bootleg Royale, Cosmic Cream ($10)

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Sound Chaser

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Aaron Owens Band

◼️ The Rooftop Bar

Waters Hotel

340 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0001

7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: SJ McDonald

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.

201 S. First St.

(479) 667-2739

7 p.m.: Jonathan Tedford

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ Depot Park

Juneteenth

320 W. C St.

(479) 967-1437

6-9 p.m.: Rodney Block & The Love Supreme Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon

◼️ Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:45 p.m.: The Dusty Rose Band

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Café

2 N. Jefferson St.

(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

8-11 p.m.: Aaron Headley

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band

◼️ The Hall

7:30 p.m.: "The Wiz, Revisited" ($25-$35)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Gene Reid CD release show

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Delta Project

◼️ Mosaic Templar Cultural Center

Juneteenth

501 W. Ninth St.

(501) 683-3593

Noon-6 p.m.: Mya

◼️ Rev Room

7:30-11:45 p.m.: Smile Empty Soul, with The Nocturnal Affair ($20)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Stephanie Smittle

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

9-10:30 p.m.: The Amy Winehouse Experience ($12-$90)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Trio

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Punks for Paws

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Isaac Alexander record release, with Silas Carpenter, Dream Baby Dream ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, John David Hilliard, David Rasico, Andrew Dethloff

◼️ WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: G-Force

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Boot Barn

4235 E. McCain Blvd.

(501) 621-2800

Noon-2:30 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

◼️ The Filling Station

3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

(501) 246-9750

5 p.m.: Almost Guilty

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: And Then Came Humans ($8)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

7 p.m.: Kane Brown, with Chris Lane and Restless Roads ($60.50-$150.50)

BENTON (Haskell)

◼️ Cotija Mexican Grill

4754 U.S. 67

(501) 794-6722

6-9 p.m.: Bobby James

◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)

6:30-9:30: Ben Byers

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7-9 p.m.: Rio

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: 7 Toed Pete ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Kevin Bass

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Tone Kats

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: March to August

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve album release ($15)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

3 p.m.: 32nd annual Riverfront Blues Festival: Melody Angel, with Jeff Horton Band, Selby Minner and Blues on the Move, Fonky Donkey, Jaxx Nassar, Vhris & Lolly ($26)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Tina Cossey Band

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ Boogies Bar & Grill

1010 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-5455

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1008 Central Ave.

(501) 627-4075; www.centraltheatrehs.com

7-9 p.m.: Jazz Night with the Jose Holloway Xperiment ($10-$250)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Eden's Memory

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571

9 p.m.: Bobcat

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

1701 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: Tesla, with deFrance

◼️ Maxine's Live

7 p.m.: Makeshift Tapedeck, Turquoise Tiger, Children of the Rat Temple ($10)

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Aaron Owens Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann & The Danger Zone

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Monty Russell

MT. IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage

Downtown Courthouse Square

thefrontporchstage.com

7 p.m.: The Ouachita River Band

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre

120 W. Emerson St.

(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: The Hits featuring David Brooks

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

5079 W. Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7:30 p.m.: The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule ($45-$99.50)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Texarkana Jazz Collective

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9:30 p.m.: The Living Proof Band

WASHINGTON

◼️ Historic Washington State Park

103 Franklin St.

(870) 988-2284

7: 30 p.m.: Buffalo Bill Cowboy Band

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Café

2 N. Jefferson St.

(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

6-8 p.m.: Dalanie Taylor

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884

2-4 p.m.: Steve Boyster

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

12:30 p.m.: Steve Crump

4 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyards

10 Rusty Tractor Lane

(501) 916-2294

Noon-6 p.m.: Bad Habit

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

LONSDALE

◼️ StudDuck Beers

128 Bassett Trail

(501) 482-1044

4-6 p.m.: Dr Krunkenstein and the Hillbilly Express

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Mexican Coke, Die, Jivebomb

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Raising Grey

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Travis Mobley

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Billy Bats and the Made Men

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Josiah Spencer

WEDNESDAY

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

2179 E. Martin Luther King

(479) 935-4800

6 p.m.: Brick Fields

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Caitlin Cannon ($10-$250)

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

TICKETS

◼️ Iris DeMent, who canceled her May 25th concert at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, has rescheduled it for Aug. 19th.

◼️ Rosanne Cash performs, along with Rodney Crowell and Sarah Jarosz at the Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 in Riceland Hall inside Arkansas State Fowler Center in Jonesboro. Tickets, $34-$98, are available at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Samantha Fish performs at 8 p.m. July 21 at Temple Live in Fort Smith, and tickets, $30-$39, are available at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Nickelback, with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross, performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $40-$200, are on sale at the arena box office (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday) and at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Tenacious D performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $35-$99.95, are at the box office, at amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

◼️ Foreigner performs July 14 at the Walmart AMP. Ticket prices and time are not yet available.

◼️ American Girl (starring Nicki, Julie, Melody, Courtney and Claudie) perform at 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 3, at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets, $29, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at waltonartcenter.org, at the box office or by calling (479) 443-5600.

◼️ The Beach Boys perform Sept. 27 at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets, $79.95-$159.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Skillet, with Theory of a Deadman, performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $40.50-$60.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com. The complete Live Music calendar is available at arkansasonline.com.


Print Headline: Kane Brown, Chris Lane and Restless Road at arena

