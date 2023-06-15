Country music star Kane Brown at Simmons Bank Arena Saturday





TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: The SteelDrivers ($25)

◼️ JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Egotrip

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11 p.m.: Banditos, with Emily Fenton ($13-$90)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenel Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

◼️ Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

8-10 p.m.: Weeping

◼️ White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: "My Culture" artist showcase: Q.G. The Blacknight, Como Sasaki ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: John David Hilliard, Matt Sammons, Andrew Dethloff

◼️ WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: Amber Violet

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Joint

Argenta Acoustic Music Series

301 Main St.

(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7:30-10 p.m.: Peter Janson ($30)

BENTON

◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)

225 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Third Thursday

South & Main streets

(501) 776-5900

6-8:30 p.m.: Hillestad

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Josh & Andy

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton

EL DORADO

◼️ Mad House 101 Restaurant & Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3008; madhouse101.com

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: National Guard Band

◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill

4330 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1616

8 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Bridge Street Live

Bridge Street

(501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org

7 p.m.: Cliff & Susan's Pink Piano Show

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Kimball Davis

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guest guitarist Les Pack

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: SmittyG & Nicci

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ The Hall

8 p.m.: Joan, with Harriett ($20)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Surrender Dorothy

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Chris Baker Band

◼️ Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30-11 p.m.: Mr. Meaner ($12)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Turquoise Tiger, Makeshift Tapedeck

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Sad Palomino record release, with Adam Faucett and Peach Blush ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: John David Hilliard, David Rasico, Andre Dethloff, Susan Prowse

◼️ WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: Josh Stewart

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Nik Par ($10)

JACKSONVILLE

◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 982-2900

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Joseph Logue Band

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven

15228 I-30

(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Jack Fancy

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656

6-9 p.m.: Bobby James

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Reagan Harville

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Egotrip

◼️ Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Highway 124 ($5)

◼️ The Rab

408 U.S. 65 North

(501) 336-8484

9 p.m.-12:05 a.m.: Stagefright

◼️ Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Jay Hancock

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

1811 E. Oak St.

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Modern Vintage

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: Whiskey Menders

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

519 W. Dickson St.

(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com

6 p.m.: Dawn Cate Band ($8)

8 p.m.: Linkin Park tribute: An Ode to Christian Bennington ($15-$20)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

817 Garrison Ave.

(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Kody West, with Trent Fletcher ($10-$15)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: The Intruders

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-9 p.m.: Brooke Martin

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner

◼️ Maxine's Live

700 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: ZILLA, Bootleg Royale, Cosmic Cream ($10)

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Sound Chaser

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Aaron Owens Band

◼️ The Rooftop Bar

Waters Hotel

340 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0001

7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: SJ McDonald

OZARK

◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.

201 S. First St.

(479) 667-2739

7 p.m.: Jonathan Tedford

RUSSELLVILLE

◼️ Depot Park

Juneteenth

320 W. C St.

(479) 967-1437

6-9 p.m.: Rodney Block & The Love Supreme Band

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon

◼️ Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:45 p.m.: The Dusty Rose Band

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Café

2 N. Jefferson St.

(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

8-11 p.m.: Aaron Headley

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band

◼️ The Hall

7:30 p.m.: "The Wiz, Revisited" ($25-$35)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Gene Reid CD release show

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

◼️ Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Delta Project

◼️ Mosaic Templar Cultural Center

Juneteenth

501 W. Ninth St.

(501) 683-3593

Noon-6 p.m.: Mya

◼️ Rev Room

7:30-11:45 p.m.: Smile Empty Soul, with The Nocturnal Affair ($20)

◼️ River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Stephanie Smittle

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

9-10:30 p.m.: The Amy Winehouse Experience ($12-$90)

◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Trio

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Punks for Paws

◼️ White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Isaac Alexander record release, with Silas Carpenter, Dream Baby Dream ($10)

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, John David Hilliard, David Rasico, Andrew Dethloff

◼️ WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: G-Force

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Boot Barn

4235 E. McCain Blvd.

(501) 621-2800

Noon-2:30 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

◼️ The Filling Station

3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

(501) 246-9750

5 p.m.: Almost Guilty

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: And Then Came Humans ($8)

◼️ Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

7 p.m.: Kane Brown, with Chris Lane and Restless Roads ($60.50-$150.50)

BENTON (Haskell)

◼️ Cotija Mexican Grill

4754 U.S. 67

(501) 794-6722

6-9 p.m.: Bobby James

◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)

6:30-9:30: Ben Byers

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands

CALICO ROCK

◼️ Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7-9 p.m.: Rio

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section

◼️ Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: 7 Toed Pete ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Kevin Bass

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Tone Kats

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

7 p.m.: March to August

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ George's Majestic Lounge

8:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve album release ($15)

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic

3 p.m.: 32nd annual Riverfront Blues Festival: Melody Angel, with Jeff Horton Band, Selby Minner and Blues on the Move, Fonky Donkey, Jaxx Nassar, Vhris & Lolly ($26)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Tina Cossey Band

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)

◼️ The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Sensory 2

◼️ Boogies Bar & Grill

1010 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-5455

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

◼️ Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1008 Central Ave.

(501) 627-4075; www.centraltheatrehs.com

7-9 p.m.: Jazz Night with the Jose Holloway Xperiment ($10-$250)

◼️ Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

◼️ Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Eden's Memory

◼️ J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora

◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571

9 p.m.: Bobcat

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

1701 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: Tesla, with deFrance

◼️ Maxine's Live

7 p.m.: Makeshift Tapedeck, Turquoise Tiger, Children of the Rat Temple ($10)

◼️ The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Aaron Owens Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann & The Danger Zone

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Monty Russell

MT. IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage

Downtown Courthouse Square

thefrontporchstage.com

7 p.m.: The Ouachita River Band

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theatre

120 W. Emerson St.

(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: The Hits featuring David Brooks

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

5079 W. Northgate Road

(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org

7:30 p.m.: The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule ($45-$99.50)

TEXARKANA

◼️ 1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Texarkana Jazz Collective

◼️ Whiskey River Country

9:30 p.m.: The Living Proof Band

WASHINGTON

◼️ Historic Washington State Park

103 Franklin St.

(870) 988-2284

7: 30 p.m.: Buffalo Bill Cowboy Band

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Café

2 N. Jefferson St.

(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

6-8 p.m.: Dalanie Taylor

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884

2-4 p.m.: Steve Boyster

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ River Bottom Winery

12:30 p.m.: Steve Crump

4 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyards

10 Rusty Tractor Lane

(501) 916-2294

Noon-6 p.m.: Bad Habit

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

◼️ The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

LONSDALE

◼️ StudDuck Beers

128 Bassett Trail

(501) 482-1044

4-6 p.m.: Dr Krunkenstein and the Hillbilly Express

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Mexican Coke, Die, Jivebomb

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Raising Grey

EUREKA SPRINGS

◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge

6 p.m.: Sprungbilly

The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Travis Mobley

◼️ Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Billy Bats and the Made Men

◼️ Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Josiah Spencer

WEDNESDAY

BENTON

◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

FAYETTEVILLE

◼️ Morano's

2179 E. Martin Luther King

(479) 935-4800

6 p.m.: Brick Fields

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Caitlin Cannon ($10-$250)

PINE BLUFF

◼️ RJ's Sports Grill

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

TICKETS

◼️ Iris DeMent, who canceled her May 25th concert at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, has rescheduled it for Aug. 19th.

◼️ Rosanne Cash performs, along with Rodney Crowell and Sarah Jarosz at the Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 in Riceland Hall inside Arkansas State Fowler Center in Jonesboro. Tickets, $34-$98, are available at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Samantha Fish performs at 8 p.m. July 21 at Temple Live in Fort Smith, and tickets, $30-$39, are available at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Nickelback, with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross, performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $40-$200, are on sale at the arena box office (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday) and at ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Tenacious D performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $35-$99.95, are at the box office, at amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

◼️ Foreigner performs July 14 at the Walmart AMP. Ticket prices and time are not yet available.

◼️ American Girl (starring Nicki, Julie, Melody, Courtney and Claudie) perform at 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 3, at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets, $29, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at waltonartcenter.org, at the box office or by calling (479) 443-5600.

◼️ The Beach Boys perform Sept. 27 at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets, $79.95-$159.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Skillet, with Theory of a Deadman, performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $40.50-$60.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

