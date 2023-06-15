Country music star Kane Brown at Simmons Bank Arena Saturday

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: The SteelDrivers ($25)
◼️ JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Egotrip
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8-11 p.m.: Banditos, with Emily Fenton ($13-$90)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
17707 Chenel Parkway
(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
◼️ Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
8-10 p.m.: Weeping
◼️ White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8 p.m.: "My Culture" artist showcase: Q.G. The Blacknight, Como Sasaki ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: John David Hilliard, Matt Sammons, Andrew Dethloff
◼️ WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8-11 p.m.: Amber Violet
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Joint
Argenta Acoustic Music Series
301 Main St.
(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com
7:30-10 p.m.: Peter Janson ($30)
BENTON
◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)
225 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Third Thursday
South & Main streets
(501) 776-5900
6-8:30 p.m.: Hillestad
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Josh & Andy
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton
EL DORADO
◼️ Mad House 101 Restaurant & Bar
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 444-3008; madhouse101.com
8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: National Guard Band
◼️ Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill
4330 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1616
8 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Bridge Street Live
Bridge Street
(501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org
7 p.m.: Cliff & Susan's Pink Piano Show
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
7-10 p.m.: Kimball Davis
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
◼️ The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guest guitarist Les Pack
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6 p.m.: SmittyG & Nicci
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ The Hall
8 p.m.: Joan, with Harriett ($20)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: Surrender Dorothy
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section
◼️ Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: Chris Baker Band
◼️ Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8:30-11 p.m.: Mr. Meaner ($12)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Turquoise Tiger, Makeshift Tapedeck
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Sad Palomino record release, with Adam Faucett and Peach Blush ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: John David Hilliard, David Rasico, Andre Dethloff, Susan Prowse
◼️ WXYZ Bar
8-11 p.m.: Josh Stewart
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Nik Par ($10)
JACKSONVILLE
◼️ Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)
7607 John Harden Drive
(501) 982-2900
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Joseph Logue Band
BENTON
◼️ Blue Heaven
15228 I-30
(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Jack Fancy
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656
6-9 p.m.: Bobby James
CAMDEN
◼️ Native Dog Brewing
7 p.m.: Reagan Harville
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Egotrip
◼️ Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Highway 124 ($5)
◼️ The Rab
408 U.S. 65 North
(501) 336-8484
9 p.m.-12:05 a.m.: Stagefright
◼️ Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7 p.m.: Jay Hancock
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
1811 E. Oak St.
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Modern Vintage
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: Whiskey Menders
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
519 W. Dickson St.
(479) 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com
6 p.m.: Dawn Cate Band ($8)
8 p.m.: Linkin Park tribute: An Ode to Christian Bennington ($15-$20)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
817 Garrison Ave.
(479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com
8 p.m.: Kody West, with Trent Fletcher ($10-$15)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: The Intruders
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-9 p.m.: Brooke Martin
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner
◼️ Maxine's Live
700 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com
9 p.m.: ZILLA, Bootleg Royale, Cosmic Cream ($10)
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Sound Chaser
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Aaron Owens Band
◼️ The Rooftop Bar
Waters Hotel
340 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0001
7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: SJ McDonald
OZARK
◼️ Arkansas Brewing Co.
201 S. First St.
(479) 667-2739
7 p.m.: Jonathan Tedford
RUSSELLVILLE
◼️ Depot Park
Juneteenth
320 W. C St.
(479) 967-1437
6-9 p.m.: Rodney Block & The Love Supreme Band
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon
◼️ Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
9:45 p.m.: The Dusty Rose Band
WILSON
◼️ Wilson Café
2 N. Jefferson St.
(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com
8-11 p.m.: Aaron Headley
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band
◼️ The Hall
7:30 p.m.: "The Wiz, Revisited" ($25-$35)
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Gene Reid CD release show
◼️ JJ's Grill
8:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky
◼️ Midtown Billiards
2-4 a.m.: Delta Project
◼️ Mosaic Templar Cultural Center
Juneteenth
501 W. Ninth St.
(501) 683-3593
Noon-6 p.m.: Mya
◼️ Rev Room
7:30-11:45 p.m.: Smile Empty Soul, with The Nocturnal Affair ($20)
◼️ River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4-6 p.m.: Stephanie Smittle
◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
9-10:30 p.m.: The Amy Winehouse Experience ($12-$90)
◼️ Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Trio
◼️ Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Punks for Paws
◼️ White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Isaac Alexander record release, with Silas Carpenter, Dream Baby Dream ($10)
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, John David Hilliard, David Rasico, Andrew Dethloff
◼️ WXYZ Bar
8-11 p.m.: G-Force
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Boot Barn
4235 E. McCain Blvd.
(501) 621-2800
Noon-2:30 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings
◼️ The Filling Station
3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
(501) 246-9750
5 p.m.: Almost Guilty
◼️ Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: And Then Came Humans ($8)
◼️ Simmons Bank Arena
1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive
(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com
7 p.m.: Kane Brown, with Chris Lane and Restless Roads ($60.50-$150.50)
BENTON (Haskell)
◼️ Cotija Mexican Grill
4754 U.S. 67
(501) 794-6722
6-9 p.m.: Bobby James
◼️ Revival (formerly Valhalla)
6:30-9:30: Ben Byers
CADDO VALLEY
◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands
CALICO ROCK
◼️ Juniper's Back Door
131 Main St.
(870) 916-2220
7-9 p.m.: Rio
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section
◼️ Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: 7 Toed Pete ($5)
◼️ Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Kevin Bass
◼️ TC's Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Tone Kats
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
7 p.m.: March to August
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ George's Majestic Lounge
8:30 p.m.: Randall Shreve album release ($15)
FORT SMITH
◼️ The Majestic
3 p.m.: 32nd annual Riverfront Blues Festival: Melody Angel, with Jeff Horton Band, Selby Minner and Blues on the Move, Fonky Donkey, Jaxx Nassar, Vhris & Lolly ($26)
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ 420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Tina Cossey Band
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)
◼️ The Big Chill
9-11:55 p.m.: Sensory 2
◼️ Boogies Bar & Grill
1010 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 624-5455
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy
◼️ Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-10 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
1008 Central Ave.
(501) 627-4075; www.centraltheatrehs.com
7-9 p.m.: Jazz Night with the Jose Holloway Xperiment ($10-$250)
◼️ Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo
◼️ Farmers Market
121 Orange St.
(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Eden's Memory
◼️ J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora
◼️ Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571
9 p.m.: Bobcat
◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park
1701 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com
7 p.m.: Tesla, with deFrance
◼️ Maxine's Live
7 p.m.: Makeshift Tapedeck, Turquoise Tiger, Children of the Rat Temple ($10)
◼️ The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band
◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Aaron Owens Band
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
◼️ The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann & The Danger Zone
MAGNOLIA
◼️ Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Monty Russell
MT. IDA
◼️ Front Porch Stage
Downtown Courthouse Square
7 p.m.: The Ouachita River Band
PARAGOULD
◼️ Collins Theatre
120 W. Emerson St.
(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com
7 p.m.: The Hits featuring David Brooks
ROGERS
◼️ Walmart AMP
5079 W. Northgate Road
(479) 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org
7:30 p.m.: The Avett Brothers, Gov't Mule ($45-$99.50)
TEXARKANA
◼️ 1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Texarkana Jazz Collective
◼️ Whiskey River Country
9:30 p.m.: The Living Proof Band
WASHINGTON
◼️ Historic Washington State Park
103 Franklin St.
(870) 988-2284
7: 30 p.m.: Buffalo Bill Cowboy Band
WILSON
◼️ Wilson Café
2 N. Jefferson St.
(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com
6-8 p.m.: Dalanie Taylor
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Camp Taco
822 E. Sixth St.
(501) 353-0884
2-4 p.m.: Steve Boyster
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
◼️ River Bottom Winery
12:30 p.m.: Steve Crump
4 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
◼️ Rusty Tractor Vineyards
10 Rusty Tractor Lane
(501) 916-2294
Noon-6 p.m.: Bad Habit
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
◼️ The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
◼️ Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
LONSDALE
◼️ StudDuck Beers
128 Bassett Trail
(501) 482-1044
4-6 p.m.: Dr Krunkenstein and the Hillbilly Express
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Leta Joyner
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Mexican Coke, Die, Jivebomb
MAUMELLE
◼️ Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Raising Grey
EUREKA SPRINGS
◼️ Gravel Bar at Wanderoo Lodge
6 p.m.: Sprungbilly
The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Travis Mobley
◼️ Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Billy Bats and the Made Men
◼️ Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
◼️ JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Josiah Spencer
WEDNESDAY
BENTON
◼️ Chepe's Mexican Grill
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
FAYETTEVILLE
◼️ Morano's
2179 E. Martin Luther King
(479) 935-4800
6 p.m.: Brick Fields
HOT SPRINGS
◼️ Central Cabaret & Nightclub
7 p.m.: Caitlin Cannon ($10-$250)
PINE BLUFF
◼️ RJ's Sports Grill
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
TICKETS
◼️ Iris DeMent, who canceled her May 25th concert at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, has rescheduled it for Aug. 19th.
◼️ Rosanne Cash performs, along with Rodney Crowell and Sarah Jarosz at the Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 in Riceland Hall inside Arkansas State Fowler Center in Jonesboro. Tickets, $34-$98, are available at ticketmaster.com.
◼️ Samantha Fish performs at 8 p.m. July 21 at Temple Live in Fort Smith, and tickets, $30-$39, are available at ticketmaster.com.
◼️ Nickelback, with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross, performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $40-$200, are on sale at the arena box office (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday) and at ticketmaster.com.
◼️ Tenacious D performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $35-$99.95, are at the box office, at amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.
◼️ Foreigner performs July 14 at the Walmart AMP. Ticket prices and time are not yet available.
◼️ American Girl (starring Nicki, Julie, Melody, Courtney and Claudie) perform at 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 3, at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets, $29, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at waltonartcenter.org, at the box office or by calling (479) 443-5600.
◼️ The Beach Boys perform Sept. 27 at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets, $79.95-$159.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
◼️ Skillet, with Theory of a Deadman, performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $40.50-$60.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to: arlivemusicscene@gmail.com. The complete Live Music calendar is available at arkansasonline.com.