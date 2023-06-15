EDITORIAL: Curfew time

School's not in session right now, so there are no "school nights" to worry about. Not in June and July. But we are reminded of what a football coach of note, Herm Edwards, once said to his (adult) football players: Nothing good happens after 2 a.m. (The implication being: Don't get caught at a club at 2 a.m., please.)

For minors, we'd suggest that nothing good happens on the streets after dark. Especially when these minors have access to booze. Even in the summertime, we can't think of any good that comes from roving teens and preteens walking through entertainment districts where the alcohol flows freely. This week, the Little Rock Board of Directors did the right thing to tighten up the curfew hours.

We have to be careful this doesn't come across as a you-kids-get-off-our-lawn editorial. But 2023 is a different year from the time when most editorial readers were growing up. Times change. Does anybody remember driving trucks with gun racks--with loaded guns--and parking them at the high school? Today that would be considered poor form. And maybe a crime.

Also poor form: Kids hanging out at entertainment districts and city parks where adults with alcohol are partying after dark. It doesn't take a lot of creativity to figure out how to get a sip--or a gulp--from somebody with a wristband when the cops aren't looking.

The new curfew for minors in those areas starts at 9 p.m., an hour earlier than the rules allowed before. This isn't draconian stuff.

Nobody is saying those kids can't stay out longer; they just can't hang out in districts with those who can legally buy booze and are wearing wristbands that signal its admissibility. It seems the board went out of its way to grant exceptions. The new curfew wouldn't apply to minors accompanied by an adult "authorized" by a parent. So a note from dad gets you in.

The curfew ordinance may have put it best: The previous rule "makes it virtually impossible for the City to protect juveniles from the illegal use of alcohol, or effectively enforce ... the laws that prohibit the illegal use or access to alcoholic beverages by juveniles."

Dare we say it: This is for your own good.

And you kids get off our lawn. Or at least out of the entertainment districts.