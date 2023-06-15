EDITORIAL: News tip

R ecently we drove through a fast-food place to get a corn dog and a drink. It cost four dollars. We asked for four quarters in change, instead of a cash dollar. The bag and drink were in our car lickety-split. The quarters? Not so much. Apparently the cashier thought it was a tip.

The four quarters were ultimately handed over. It never occurred to us that something taking so little time or effort would be worth a tip. We're not alone.

According to CNBC, "There are more opportunities to tip for a wider range of services than ever before." Which is good. It's about time that Sonic employees out in the rain and heat are tipped.

But, according to the same report, "Two-thirds of Americans have a negative view of tipping [when it comes to] digital payment prompts with pre-determined options."

Even where tipping is traditionally expected, the percentage has always been optional. "Now you have to go out of your way to not tip, and that's what a lot of people resent," said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst for Bankrate.

Tipping at restaurants is expected, because waiters and waitresses receive most of their income from tips, not just because they may be good at their jobs. Because tipping is so common, employers are allowed to pay less than minimum wage in the expectation that employees will make up for it, and then some, with tips earned.

The operative word is "earn." Tips are to be earned.

Even Eric Plam, the founder and CEO of UpTip, which facilitates cashless tipping, says that in cases where workers don't rely on gratuity for income "consumers should use our own judgment" based on "whether that person improved your experience."

And for that, we can do the math in our heads. We don't need a computer's prompt.

And you kids get off our lawn again.