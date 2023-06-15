Fayetteville makes Livability list





FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville is the only Arkansas location named on the "100 Best Places to Live" list of small and medium-sized communities published annually by Livability.com, a website where those looking to move can select their own categories and criteria to emphasize.

Livability based the list "on roughly 100 data points measuring the economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health," said the company's news release Thursday. The company has released the list every year for 10 years.

"Fayetteville performed well in housing and cost of living, environment and education categories," the release says. "It's also the only Arkansas city to make the list. Details about Fayetteville from the website are available at: https://livability.com/best-places/2023-top-100-best-places-to-live-in-the-us/fayetteville-ar/

Livability.com partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions, a demographics research and marketing firm based in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on the list. Livability is based in Franklin, Tenn. The two companies looked at cites with populations between 75,000 and 500,000, Thursday's statement said.

Only cities with a median home value of $500,000 or less were included in the final list.



