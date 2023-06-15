Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Pols on probation

When a company or a city hires an employee, that new hire is on probation for a period of time to determine if the employee can live up to the company or city's standards. If not, the employee is let go.

Why does this standard not apply to elected people? Some make a good speech and are elected based on that, only for us to learn later that the person elected acts like he or she is there until the next election, even if they can't do the job. There should be a way of removing an unqualified person from office.

An example: I heard on the news that our president has given four F-16s to our enemy. I have also heard that he is buddying up to our enemy and cutting back our military.

Just because a person can make a pretty speech and get elected does not mean he is qualified to do the job. Wake up, Christians, and go vote.

JIM HAWKUM

Sherwood