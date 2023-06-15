Food, singing set at Juneteenth event





The debut of a Pine Bluff Juneteenth Choir, free food, activities for children and teens, as well as live spoken word, musical and dance performances will highlight this year's Juneteenth Celebration.

Hosted by the city of Pine Bluff, this event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Admission is free.

"Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in certain areas of the country in 1865, who were not freed until several years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation," says a spokesman from Mayor Shirley Washington's office. "The city is proud to join with communities around the nation in marking this special occasion."

Pine Bluff's event is growing in popularity and participation, according to Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Juneteenth and city outreach coordinator.

"We are excited about the increase in the number of people who are joining our festivities," Liddell said. "With the introduction of a community choir, we are drawing talented singers from throughout the area. Our vendors will consist of individuals, business owners and leaders of organizations desiring to share information or sell products and services. Food trucks will offer traditional and specialty dishes, entrees and desserts for all of those foodies out there."

Donna Huskey is serving as director of the Pine Bluff Juneteenth Choir. Chris Savage is providing the music.

Local singers interested in joining the Pine Bluff Juneteenth Choir are invited to attend a rehearsal for the choir, which will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2121 W. 26th Ave.

Other program participants include Travis McKamie of First Assembly of God, the Rev. Darren Edgerson of St. Peter's Rock Baptist Church, Dylan Mayo (presenting the History of Juneteenth), the Reed Family (presenting the Story of the Quilts), Roslynn Ingram (poet and 10th grader at Watson Chapel High School), Nora Celestine (psalmist/singer), Pashu'ar Grissom (spoken word), Felicia Jones (singer and 11th grader at Watson Chapel High School) and Erikka Johnson (singer).

This year's emcees will be Kim Jones Sneed, founder and publisher of Stuff In The Bluff, and Jordan Sims, an advocate for youth and host of "The Introduction" podcast.

Music will be provided by Stephen Cooley of TCF Music Entertainment at North Little Rock. Vincent Glover of Little Rock will provide videography services. Photography services will be provided by Linner Wear.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, according to an article on American Battlefield Trust's website.

On June 17, 2021, President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, which officially made Juneteenth a federal holiday. This holiday is the first to be approved since President Reagan signed a 1983 bill that approved Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday, the article said.

Individuals interested in setting up a table and/or having a food truck at the event may register by contacting the mayor's office at (870) 730-2000, ext. 7 or email mayor@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov. The registration fee is $50 for vendors and $100 for food trucks.

Singers may also contact the mayor's office for more information on how to join the Pine Bluff Juneteenth Choir.

Information is also available by contacting Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 or marylddll@yahoo.com.



