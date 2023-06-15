Former commissioner of roads Harrod dies





Former state Highway Commissioner Ron Harrod of Warren died June 8, Arkansas Department of Transportation announced. Harrod served on the Commission from 1983-93.

Harrod was appointed to the Arkansas Highway Commission by then-Gov. Bill Clinton.

"He worked diligently for the betterment of Arkansas highways throughout his 10-year term on the Commission," a news release from ArDOT read. "He ended his tenure as Chair of the Commission. Throughout his term, more than 3,200 highway projects were undertaken at a cost of more than $2 billion, creating jobs and bolstering Arkansas' economy. More than 9,000 miles of roads and more than 900 bridges were constructed, replaced, or improved during Harrod's tenure."

ArDOT Director Lorie Tudor said Harrod "selflessly dedicated a decade of his life" to improving highways and bridges in the state.

"We are immensely grateful for his service to our state and the legacy he left behind," she said.

Harrod's passions included his family, politics, and history, according to the news release. He was a graduate of Dumas High School and attended Ouachita Baptist University where he studied political science. He served on the Alcohol Beverage Control Board, the Prescott School Board, and the Arkansas Insurance Commissioners Licensing Advisory Board. He was also president of his own public affairs firm.

The family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ruggles Wilcox Funeral Home, 517 Clay Street, Arkadelphia, AR 71923.



