Fort Smith officer charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening in Greenwood incident

FORT SMITH -- A Fort Smith police officer has been charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening, both misdemeanors.

Christopher George, 38, called a Greenwood police officer on the night of May 29 stating he was in his work car and on his way to kill an individual he called Smitty, according to an incident report from Greenwood police. Smitty was later identified as Chad Smith, 41.

The officer said George sounded intoxicated.

The officer contacted other law enforcement to be on the lookout for George's vehicle. He reported when George found out he was in contact with local law enforcement, he said he was going home.

"George stated that he did not truly want to kill anyone the previous night," the officer said in his report. "George stated that he believed the true reason he contacted me was so that I would stop him."

The Greenwood city prosecuting attorney issued a misdemeanor arrest warrant for George on Wednesday.

A statement from the Fort Smith Police Department said George cooperated fully with the criminal investigation by both the Greenwood and Fort Smith police departments and turned himself in at the Sebastian County jail.

Fort Smith police said Greenwood police notified them about the investigation May 29 and they immediately placed George on paid administrative leave, in accordance with department policy, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. All department-issued weapons and equipment were confiscated at that time.

The department said since the criminal investigation is completed, George will remain on leave until an internal investigation has been completed.

"Chief Baker would like to thank Greenwood Police for bringing this matter to our attention and for their diligent work in conducting a fair and comprehensive criminal investigation," the statement said.

"The Fort Smith Police Department remains committed to transparency and impartiality in all matters involving its personnel. Our focus will continue to be serving and protecting the community while striving to maintain the principles of accountability and public trust that you have come to expect from us."