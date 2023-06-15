FYI Calendar: ‘Sylvia’ opens Friday on APT stage in Rogers

Today

We're Hooked! -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Woodcarvers -- Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club woodcarving and woodburning demonstrations, 1-5 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum with music by the Southern Strings. Free. 426-8409 or bellavistawoodcarversclub.org.

Curious Kids Workshop -- Habitat Helpers: Bats with Devil's Den State Park, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Poetluck -- With Jonathan Harper, author of "You Don't Belong Here," a potluck meal and an open mic, 6 p.m., Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. writerscolony.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Families & The Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Lifestyle of 19th Century Rural Britons -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas Black Film Showcase -- 6:30-9:30 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Violet" -- A musical about one young woman's search for healing, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday through July 2, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $20-$54. theatre2.org.

Friday

BenAnna Band Sing-Along -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Community Yoga -- With Jamie Dye, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Magic With Tommy Terrific -- 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Get tickets at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Summer Family Movies -- "The LEGO Movie," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

The Little Night Market -- A new monthly after-hours art and music event from The Little Craft Show, Likewise, and Her Set Her Sound with more than 40 makers and artists, DJs curated by Her Set Her Sound, NaGuara Venezuelan Food Truck, Urban Cellars Winery, and live tarot readings, 6-10 p.m., 70 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. Admission is free; items for sale. thelittlecraftshow.com.

"Sylvia" -- A.R. Gurney's story of a man and his dog, 8 p.m. June 16-17 and June 22-24; 2 p.m. June 25, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org. An exhibition of art about dogs, including works by Karen Wagaman, Kinya Christian, Caity Church, Chuck Stout and two pieces from the McClure Collection by Christian and Amy Eichert, is on show in the Zephyr Blevins Gallery.

Saturday

Fabulous Father's Day DIY Gifts -- 9:30-11 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Super Saturday -- With Will Parker, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Tommy Terrific's Wacky Magic -- 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Discover the Grounds -- "Good Bug, Bad Bug," 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Lab -- World Record Paper Airplanes, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Artist Demo -- Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

FSRAM Saturday -- Slap bracelets, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Teen Tabletop -- Alien, noon-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Studio Demo -- Crystal Bridges Trails and Grounds, 1-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Freedom Festival -- With music, food, vendors and a kids' zone, 1-9 p.m., Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Free. musicmovesar.com.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

Sunday

Sunday Music -- Bruce Allen, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Jack Williams, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

