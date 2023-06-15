Get to know: ’25 Arkansas target Jai’Chaunn Hayes

Arkansas basketball 4-star target Jai’Chaunn Hayes, a top 60 prospect nationally in the 2025 class, in one of three in-state recruits in his class to have offers from the Hogs.

Hayes, 6-7, 200 pounds, of White Hall received his offer from Razorback coach Eric Musselman on May 19 to go along with others from Vanderbilt, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

He averaged 27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 1 blocked shot per game as a sophomore for the Bulldogs, and he was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Underclassmen team.

Playing for St. Louis-based Bradley Beal for spring and summer ball, Hayes is rated a 4-star prospect by On3.com, the No. 4 combo guard and No. 51 overall recruit in the nation in the 2025 class.

Nickname: Jai, Chaunny

Coach Eric Musselman is : Great guy and a very well respected coach

My funniest basketball moment: In 5th grade we played our rival AAU team and beat them by 20 points

Favorite video game: 2k13

Favorite NBA player: LeBron James

Must watch TV show: One Piece

My mom is always on me to: Always be confident and never let anyone else limit what you can do

One rule change I would like to make in basketball: Charges lol

Favorite subject in school: English

Love or hate rollercoasters: Hate

List two pet peeves: Lying when I know the truth and people acting like they’re above everyone else

Best advice I’ve received: Never talk down on others because you never know what anyone is going through

Favorite food: Lobster Mac N Cheese

I will never eat: Shark

My favorite fast food chain and why: Sonic, the slushies are amazing and they serve breakfast all day

Favorite junk food: Sour Punch Straws

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Any sour candy

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Squid

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Lobster Mac, Steak, loaded mashed potatoes and a caeser salad

Three things you need while on a deserted island: Friends, Faith and Food

Nothing makes me laugh more than: My friends

Favorite animal and why: I’m not really an animal person, so I don’t have any

I’m terrified of: Fair rides

Sky dive or bungee jump: Neither

Cat or dog person and why: Dog, I hate cats

My hidden talent is: Singing/Binge Watching

My dream date would be: Christina Milian

Hobbies: Working out, eating, sleeping, watching TV and playing with my brothers

The one thing I could not live without is: Core family

If you were a super-hero, what powers would you have: Telepathy

Role model and why: Josh Hayes (my dad) he’s carved the way for me and my brother, is selfless, my hero and a great human

Three words to describe me: Calm, Underrated and Patient

People would be surprised that I: Can sing