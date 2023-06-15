Growers tour UA research station

CLARKSVILLE -- Recent genetic research could help fruit breeders better understand how blackberries grow and improve the fruit breeding program at the University of Arkansas Fruit Research Station in Clarksville.

Growers were led on a tour through neat rows of blackberry plants at a field day at the Fruit Research Station on Tuesday to learn more about the blackberry varieties being developed at the station and how to care for the plants.

Blackberries are the leading crop of the university's fruit breeding program and 43 varieties have been developed so far, generating almost $1.5 million in blackberry royalties since 2020, according to the university's fruit breeding program webpage.

Blackberry varieties at the station have already been developed to provide a higher crop yield; firmer fruit that will hold up in storage with less decay, improved flavor and enhanced sweetness; larger fruit; thornless fruit; and fruit that will ripen earlier. Some blackberries are developed to thrive well in a home garden, to be sold at local markets or for commercial shipping.

But new research developed by Margaret Worthington, associate professor and fruit breeder for the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, and a team of scientists could improve and accelerate the development of better blackberry plants.

A recent research paper chronicling the first complete genetic sequence for blackberries assembled by scientists was published in February by a team of 26 scientists from seven countries, including Worthington.

The researchers assembled the genome of Hillquist, a wild blackberry discovered in 1949 in Virginia; this is the first complete sequence of the blackberry genome and will make it easier for fruit breeders to navigate developing new varieties of the fruit.

"What the genome does, is it enables you to do all kinds of subsequent studies, so you can look at this list of genes and see that there's a marker here that's associated with acidity. ...The genome also helps us to design a number of [genetic] markers that we use," Worthington said.

Worthington said plant breeding has been around in some capacity for thousands of years but the genetic information can be used to help fruit develop markers to expedite the breeding process, plan fruit crosses better, understand why there is certain variation in different traits and potentially screen out some seedlings.

"Maybe if we know something about these having genetics that might be beneficial, then we can select before we ever plant in a field things that have a better shot at success," Worthington said.

"So it's all about making a pipeline that's a little bit faster and more efficient."

While genetic research is already available for major commodity crop breeding programs like soybeans, wheat, rice and corn, this kind of research was previously out of reach for small fruit crops like blackberries, Worthington said.

Freezes in December and spring damaged the blooms of some of the blackberry plants at the Fruit Research Station and at farms that grow blackberries throughout Arkansas.

As climate change events like freezes and drought become more common, the need for research increases, as those events makes certain fruit crops more susceptible to a poor growing season.

Lou Jamison, owner of Jamison Orchards in Howard County, which grows 38 varieties of peaches, as well as plums and blackberries, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in April that she lost almost her entire peach crop from the freeze in March.

"This year we had two nights of 24 degrees for six plus hours, and it just turned them into little Popsicles," Jamison said at the time.

"I didn't stand a chance. I have one variety of peach [and some apples] that bloomed late, but that's it, I'm wiped out again."

Worthington says fruit breeders are already considering climate change in fruit breeding efforts.

"We are looking at flowering time ... my PhD student, he's working on flowering time, so we'll see what the genetic control of flowering time is and if we can develop markers or methods to breed better for flowering time, but there's a place for things that bloom early and there's a place for things that bloom late around here," Worthington said.

Worthington said it takes 10 years to develop a new cultivar, adding, "But even without using molecular markers, I think we, and really all [fruit] breeders are already working on breeding for climate change."