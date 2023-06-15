DEAR HELOISE: I recently turned 65 and signed up with a Medicare health provider. I have since learned that the company gave/rented/sold my name for me to be contacted about an offer for a free "health assessment" in my own home. I thought it was a good idea and could do no harm to be proactive in my health concerns.

Even though I am in very good health and don't take any medications, I was asked if I needed assistance with a cane, walker or wheelchair. That's when I realized this "health assessment" was disguised as a marketing tool to help sell these services, and other similar services, for companies.

When I confronted the person, he admitted they make millions off of the ploy. But, even worse, he voluntarily added medical information regarding my family history of cancer that was then used against me, since other companies would not want me as a customer due to potentially being a "high risk." With no other company wanting to take me, I would then be a near guaranteed customer for the original provider.

Please alert your readers to this situation, how their information can be used against them, and how this can increase their chances of getting endless product solicitation calls.

-- Dale,

Dayton, Ohio

DEAR HELOISE: I keep just one latex glove within the drawers in some rooms throughout my house, so if I am having trouble opening a bottle or a jar, I just lay the glove over the lid, and it is much easier for me to open it. It works on tubes like toothpaste, too. They don't take up much room, but are handy to have when I need to use them.

-- J.R.S.,

Somerville, Ala.

DEAR HELOISE: When my mascara starts to get low, I simply put the unopened mascara tube in a small cup of very hot tap water with the brush side down for a minute. This softens the mascara like new and gives me many extra uses if I do this each time. And, this way, I'm not adding in any possible contaminants to the mascara. Thank you, Heloise, for your many useful hints over the years.

-- K.S.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com