Hogs’ SEC slate set

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas will face the two teams from Texas, two from Mississippi, all three teams with Tiger mascots and Tennessee in the seminal season of 2024.

The Razorbacks' eight-team SEC slate, with no dates attached, was announced early during the SEC Network's super-hyped schedule release show. The 2024 season will mark the arrival of Oklahoma and Texas into the league, making the SEC a 16-team league with aspirations of pumping multiple teams into the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff on a yearly basis.

The only real surprise for the Razorbacks was a game against Tennessee at home. Arkansas also hosted the Volunteers in 2020, notching a 24-13 victory for its third consecutive win in the series.

Arkansas had originally been slated to host Kentucky in 2024 in a schedule format that had been arranged for the 2014 season. The Wildcats have not played in Fayetteville since a 49-7 Razorback rout in 2012.

The Razorbacks will also host Texas in the renewal of an old Southwest Conference rivalry. Arkansas dealt the Longhorns a 40-21 loss on Sept. 11, 2021, at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks' Twitter account was clearly ready for the announcement, sending out a 45-second hype video that touted several of the big plays from the 19-point rout in 2021, including touchdown runs by freshmen running backs Rocket Sanders and AJ Green, who would be seniors for the '24 game.

The other Arkansas home games will be against border rivals LSU and Ole Miss, against whom the Razorbacks have long histories.

"Can you get excited about that schedule on The Hill?" read a Twitter post from Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, who earlier in the day showed his wry humorous side.

Feeling the schedule-release vibe, Yurachek played into the concerns of Razorbacks fans who remember the SEC office adding games against Georgia and Florida to the 10-game all-SEC schedule in 2020.

Yurachek wrote, "Just got an early sneak peak of 2024 schedule" and listed these games for the Razorbacks: at Texas, at Oklahoma, at Alabama, at Georgia, vs Tennessee, vs Texas A&M, vs Florida, vs Missouri.

Yurachek then jokingly added he was referring to Arkansas' softball schedule.

The Razorbacks' road games in 2024 will be at Auburn, Mississippi State, year-end rival Missouri and against Texas A&M in the neutral site venue of Arlington, Texas, in what could be the final game of that Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Arkansas dropped only Alabama from what had been its annual list of SEC West opponents.

Prior to the release a few items of interest trickled out, such as the Tweet from the SEC Network's Peter Burns which revealed that each of the previous 14 SEC schools would all draw at least one game each against Oklahoma or Texas.

Then there was a report from 247Sports out of Texas that the Longhorns would have road games at Arkansas and Texas A&M, in addition to hosting Georgia.

Additionally, ESPN and other outlets reported national champion Georgia would have a road date at Alabama in 2024, which proved to be true. This will be the second regular season game in a row in Tuscaloosa, Ala., between the two powerhouses, who have combined to win five of the last eight national championships.

Georgia downed Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff championship game following the 2021 season and that broke a seven-game winning streak by the Crimson Tide in the series.

Arkansas also has non-conference games in 2024 scheduled against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Little Rock in the season opener on Aug. 31, at Oklahoma State on Sept. 7, at home against Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 14 and at home against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23.

The decision by SEC presidents and chancellors at the spring meetings early in June to play a one-off eight-game conference schedule in 2024 was in part done to allow existing non-conference contracts to stay in place.