House blocks effort to censure Schiff

WASHINGTON -- The House has rejected an effort to censure California Rep. Adam Schiff, turning aside a Republican attempt to fine the Democrat over his comments about former President Donald Trump and investigations into his ties to Russia.

Schiff, the former Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the lead prosecutor in Trump's first impeachment trial, has long been a top Republican political target. Soon after taking back the majority this year, Republicans blocked him from sitting on the intelligence panel.

But Schiff was helped Wednesday by more than 20 Republicans who voted with Democrats to stop the censure resolution or voted "present," giving Democrats enough votes to block the measure.

The vote was a rare victory for Democrats in the Republican-led House, and they cheered and patted Schiff on the back after the vote was gaveled down.

"I'm flattered they think I'm so effective they have to go after me in this way," Schiff, who is running for Senate in his liberal state, told reporters afterward. "It's not going to deter me."

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a newly elected Republican who sponsored the measure, passed Schiff in the hallway after the vote and told him she would try again.

Luna later tweeted that she would remove a portion of the resolution that suggested a $16 million fine if the House Ethics Committee determined that Schiff "lied, made misrepresentations and abused sensitive information." Some Republicans, including Kentucky Rep.Thomas Massie, had argued that the fine -- which Luna had said was half the cost of the Mueller probe -- was unconstitutional.

"Next week, we will be filing a motion to censure and investigate Schiff," Luna tweeted. "We are removing fine as that seems to be what made these Republicans uneasy."

The resolution says that Schiff held positions of power during Trump's presidency and "abused this trust by saying there was evidence of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia." Schiff was one of the most outspoken critics of the former president as both the Justice Department and the Republican-led House launched investigations into Trump's ties to Russia in 2017.

"By repeatedly telling these falsehoods, Representative Schiff purposely deceived his Committee, Congress, and the American people," the resolution said.

Special counsel Robert Mueller, who led the two-year Justice Department investigation, determined that Russia intervened on the campaign's behalf and that Trump's campaign welcomed the help. But Mueller's team did not find that the campaign conspired to sway the election.

The congressional probe, launched by Republicans who were then in the majority, similarly found that Russia intervened in the election but that there was no evidence of a conspiracy. Schiff was the top Democrat on the panel at the time.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking of The Associated Press.