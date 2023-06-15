Rose Montoya, a transgender advocate, is no longer welcome at White House events after posting on social media a video of herself and two others going topless for a time at a Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn.

Megan Winton of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy calls it giving smartphones to sharks and essentially just riding on their backs as scientists monitor their population off Cape Cod, Mass., by attaching state-of-the-art sensors and cameras to the predators.

Rachel Metz, vice president of animal well-being at the Philadelphia Zoo, led the lamenting after all five of the zoo's meerkats, named Nkosi, Lula, Nya, Kgala and Ari, died within weeks, with the investigation so far pointing to a dye used to mark the animals.

Kimberlee Beckmen of Alaska's Fish and Game Department said a moose had to be killed in the community of Teller because it was "being very aggressive towards people" and exhibiting other telltale signs, and an autopsy found what's thought to be the first case of a rabid moose in North America.

David Garner, commanding general at the former Fort Polk in Louisiana, hailed a soldier who "embodied the warrior spirit" as the Army base was renamed to honor Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black hero of World War I who received the Medal of Honor a century later.

Gracie Reichman, Miss Louisiana, looks forward to a week of pageantry as "27 beautiful, accomplished young women from across our state are here to share their hearts, their passions" as a new titleholder is crowned in Monroe, where the pageant has been held for six decades.

Cecelia Kappe of the Louisiana Capital Appeals Project cited "systemic flaws" and said the state "cannot get the death penalty right" as 51 death row inmates asked the governor for clemency, changing their punishment to life imprisonment without parole.

Abby Zwerner, the first-grade teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old in Newport News, Va., and filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school district, has left her job, though whether she resigned or was fired is a matter of dispute.

Dino Osmanovic, an official in Lukavac, Bosnia, said a 13-year-old boy arrested on charges of shooting and seriously wounding a teacher who is also assistant headmaster had been expelled for unruly behavior and threatened to take revenge.