Judge appointed in lawsuit filed by rapists’ victims

A new judge has been appointed in the civil case involving a former physician who is serving 39 life sentences for sexually abusing dozens of prepubescent girls in Pike and Clark counties.

Barry Alan Walker, 59, pleaded guilty in October to more than 100 charges, including rape and computer exploitation of a child, after admitting to sexually assaulting 31 girls and being in possession of child pornography.

Fifteen of Walker's victims are suing Walker, his girlfriend, four of his relatives -- including a niece who is an elected prosecutor in southwest Arkansas -- and his two companies. The victims contend Walker's girlfriend and family covered for him while authorities were investigating allegations that he had raped girls on his properties.

The newly appointed special judge, William R. Wright, previously served 14 years as a circuit judge in the 8th North Judicial District and is now a private practice attorney in Hope, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Wright was appointed to the case Wednesday by Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp.

Wright replaces Circuit Court Judge Blake Batson, who recused himself last month. Batson gave no reason for the recusal in his May 26 court filing.

Walker's niece, Jana Bradford, was elected last year as prosecuting attorney for the 9th West Judicial District, which encompasses Little River, Sevier, Howard and Pike counties

Walker's long-time girlfriend, Lori Cogburn; brother, Bryce Walker; sister, Joyce Perser; and niece, Brandy Cox, also are named in the lawsuit, as are Barry Walker's businesses – All Pro Contracting and Bear Lake Property Investments.

Walker was convicted in 2000 and served nine months in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl. He remained on the state's sex offender registry following his conviction and had his medical license revoked. Years following his release from prison, Walker launched All Pro, a contracting company based in Clark County.

Prior to her election last year as the district's top prosecutor, Bradford served as a part-time deputy prosecutor in Pike County. While serving in that capacity, she sought a pardon for her uncle and also petitioned to have him removed from the sex offender registry, according to court documents.

When new allegations came to light against Walker in 2014, Bradford wrote to the Clark County prosecutor at the time alleging that the accuser's story was false and that the girl's mother had a long criminal history. Walker was not formally charged in that case. The prosecutor at the time was Batson, according to court filings.

Cogburn, Cox and Bryce Walker have been charged criminally on allegations they aided and abetted Barry Walker and are awaiting trial on those charges.

Bradford and Perser have not been charged. Authorities have said the investigation is still open.

Bradford, 54, has declined to speak to the media about the civil case. Her attorney, Erin Cassinelli, filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit last week.

In May, Cassinelli told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the allegations against Bradford that were outlined in the civil complaint were "conclusions without factual support."