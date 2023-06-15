Juneteenth celebrations around state today through Monday





The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, hosts its 14th Juneteenth celebration, "Juneteenth in Da Rock," starting with the Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony, 10:30 a.m. today. A color guard will raise the Juneteenth Flag with the accompaniment of the so-called Black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Admission is free.

The celebration continues Saturday, beginning with the Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk, starting at 7 a.m. at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and passing through some of the city's historic neighborhoods and historic landmarks. Registration fee is $55; visit juneteenthlittlerock.com.

The Juneteenth in Da Rock Street Festival, starting noon Saturday at the cultural center and along West Ninth Street, will feature music (the lineup includes Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Mya and gospel singer Nakitta Clegg-Foxx, plus local performers Amanda Katrice, the JT Line Dancers, the Westward School of Performing Arts Dance Troupe, Michael Eubanks, Keith Savage, Akeem Kemp, Dazz & Brie, Malik Oliver, Crissy P, Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe, Bijoux and the Funkanites). The festival will also feature more than 120 vendors, food trucks, a family-focused kids' zone, a sensory-friendly quiet zone and a health and wellness village with free health screenings. Admission is free.

Aretha's Beverages is offering the official Juneteenth in Da Rock drink – Aretha's Strawberry Lemonade with Basil, honoring a Juneteenth tradition of red food and drinks as a symbol of resiliency and strength, according to a news release. It'll be available at Loblolly Creamery, 1423 Main St., as part of a Juneteenth ice cream float; at the Capital Hotel's bar and restaurant as part of a signature cocktail; at select Edwards Food Giant stores; and at Community Bakery, 42 Bar and Table, the Sims Bar-B-Que on John Barrow Road and Copper Grill.

UALR celebration

Former state Sen. Joyce Elliott will be the keynote speaker for Monday's daylong second annual Juneteenth celebration at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The event will feature "critical conversations about the origins of Juneteenth, affirming traditions within Black culture and reflections upon the legacy of Juneteenth," according to a news release.

The celebration begins at 10 a.m. in the Stella Boyle Concert Hall in UALR's Fine Arts Building with a welcome by Chancellor Christina Drale, followed by a "What Juneteenth Means to Me" video presentation and a Juneteenth performance by musician S. Juain Young.

At 10:30 a.m., Carl Moneyhon, professor emeritus of history, will speak about the origins of Juneteenth and the impact of Reconstruction. (Moneyhon's primary fields of study are the Civil War and Reconstruction eras with a focus on events in Arkansas and Texas.)

From noon-2 p.m., the celebration moves to the Donaghey Student Center's Ledbetter Hall for a catered lunch supplied by Black-owned businesses, including CBR'Z Catering, Cici's Chicken and Waffles and SAP's Creole Cuisine. Participants can also learn more about community organizations and pick up a copy of UALR's commemorative Juneteenth Cookbook.

Following an introduction by Michael Williams, Elliott will speak on "Remembering Juneteenth – Celebrate, Educate, and Inspire" at 2 p.m. in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall. Elliott, whose term in the state Senate ended in 2022, is now the executive director of Get Loud Arkansas, a nonprofit working for voters' rights, and is also the co-chair of the board for the National Center on Education and the Economy.

Admission is free. A full schedule is available at ualr.edu/www/event/juneteenth-celebration-2023. Register to attend in person at tinyurl.com/4mvxr7sf; virtual participants should register via tinyurl.com/2hkhnxte.

AROUND THE STATE

A partial list of Juneteenth celebrations around the state includes:

◼️ Benton Juneteenth, with vendors, music, games, reading of the proclamation, quilted history museum with Carolyn Williams, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Ralph Bunche Park, 1300 S. East St., Benton. Free. Email Kaleb.turner@bentonar.org.

◼️ Juneteenth in Jonesboro takes place today-Monday in Jonesboro. This year the theme is "Honoring the Past, Building on the Promise of Freedom." Juneteenth Kick-Off, 6-9 p.m. today with a pop-up shop and a Black business expo, Legends BBQ Smokehouse, 1025 W. Johnson Ave.; community worship service, 6:30 p.m. Friday at New Life Empowerment Ministries, 2113 N. Church St.; the Juneteenth Health Fair and Blood Drive, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave.; Juneteenth Parade, 11 a.m. Saturday, starting at the E. Boone Watson Center, 1005 Logan Ave.; and the Juneteenth Community Fair at Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St., 5-9 p.m., followed by a 9:15 fireworks display. Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver will read the Juneteenth Proclamation, 3 p.m. Monday at the studios of radio station KLEK-FM, 102.5, 1411 Franklin St. Visit klekfm.org/juneteenth.

◼️ The ninth annual Juneteenth Celebration in Mississippi County, through Sunday in Blytheville. The theme: "Rise Above: Honoring the Tuskegee Airmen." 4:30 p.m. today, sweet potato pie contest; 6 p.m., youth and adult oratorial competition, Richard B. Harrison Multipurpose Complex, 801 S. Elm St.; 3-5 p.m. Friday, youth book reading performance, "The 1619 Project -- Born on the Water" by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Blytheville Public Library, 200 N. Fifth St.; 6 p.m., parade, followed by a block party on Historic Ash Street. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, main celebration, annual Juneteenth meal, Richard B. Harrison Multipurpose Complex; 3 p.m. Sunday, Juneteenth Gosepel Jubilee, featuring the Juneteenth Celebration Choir, Ritz Civic Center, 306 W. Main St. Facebook.com/people/Juneteenth-Celebration-in-Mississippi-County-AR/100064629375151.

◼️ The Elaine Juneteenth Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Elaine High School, 100 College Ave., Elaine. Live entertainment, talent showcase, health screenings, games, arts, crafts, scavenger hunt, barbecue cookout, ATV show, kids activity zone and guest speakers. facebook.com/elainejuneteenth.

Performers at the Juneteenth in Da Rock Street Festival include Mya, Nakitta Clegg-Foxx and local musician Akeem Kemp. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





