Jury orders Walmart to pay $7.16M

Walmart Inc. must pay $7.16 million to another company that makes hand sanitizer, a federal jury in Fayetteville ruled last week, not long after a Fayetteville circuit court jury hit the retailer with a $19.3 million judgment in a similar case.

The most recent case was filed in April 2021 by K7 Design Group Inc., in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division. The jury reached a verdict on Friday.

The New York-based firm said in its complaint that Sam’s Club, Walmart’s members-only warehouse division, ordered large amounts of hand sanitizer at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020.

Then as initial demand for the product abated, Sam’s Club found itself with excess inventory.

“Once Sam’s Club realized that it had over-ordered and did not have adequate storage space, it refused to accept further deliveries and pay for a substantial portion of product orders and commitments, leaving K7 with millions of dollars worth of hand sanitizer and related product that it manufactured specifically for Sam’s Club based on Sam’s Club’s purchases,” K7 said in its complaint.

K7 claimed that Sam’s Club breached their contract and asked for about $33 million in damages.

The earlier case, heard in Washington County Circuit Court, also concerned hand sanitizer ordered at the start of the pandemic.

That trial ended on May 12 with the jury requiring Walmart to pay $19.3 million to K2 Distribution Co., for breach of contract and other claims. That amount is believed to be the largest jury award for damages in Washington County Circuit Court history.

K2, based in Pittsburgh, Calif., had sold cleaning products to Walmart under Walmart’s private label. Then, early in the pandemic, Walmart turned to the company to provide large amounts of hand sanitizer and dispensers for its employees and customers.

According to K2’s complaint, it spent more than $35 million to deliver thousands of custom-designed dispensers and cases of sanitizers, as well as contracting with Walmart for thousands more gallons of sanitizer.

“For reasons that had nothing to do with K2 Distribution’s performance of its obligations, Walmart kept and refused to pay K2 Distribution anything for 44,000 dispensers, canceled all in-process orders in August 2020, and thereafter declined to purchase any additional sanitizer from K2 Distribution,” the company said in court records.

“K2 Distribution upheld its end of the deal, but Walmart failed to honor its commitments and agreements,” K2 said in its complaint.

The jury’s award to K2 was for two claims of breach of contract and one claim of illegally keeping someone else’s property, according to court documents.

The jury did find for Walmart in K2’s claim of fraud by the Bentonvillebased retailer.

Walmart had filed a counterclaim, saying that K2 breached a standard agreement that it routinely requires its suppliers to sign. The jury disagreed and ruled for the distribution company.

Walmart gave the same statement regarding each suit. It said that it values its supplier relationships and disagrees with the verdicts, and believes its business dealings in both cases were appropriate.

“We are reviewing our options, including the filing of post-trial motions,” the company re-stated on Wednesday.

The federal case is K7 Design Group Inc. v. Walmart Inc. d/b/a Sam’s Club.

The earlier, circuit court case is K2 Distribution Co., LP v. Walmart Inc.



