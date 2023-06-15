Kane Brown, Chris Lane and Restless Road at arena

TODAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

721 W. Ninth St.

(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com

8 p.m.: The SteelDrivers ($25)

JJ's Grill

12111 W. Markham St.

(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Egotrip

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

107 River Market Ave.

(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8-11 p.m.: Banditos, with Emily Fenton ($13-$90)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

17707 Chenel Parkway

(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com

6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio

Vino's

923 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

8-10 p.m.: Weeping

White Water Tavern

2500 W. Seventh St.

(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)

8 p.m.: "My Culture" artist showcase: Q.G. The Blacknight, Como Sasaki ($10)

Willy D's

322 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com

8 p.m.: John David Hilliard, Matt Sammons, Andrew Dethloff

WXYZ Bar

Aloft Hotel

716 Rahling Road

(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com

8-11 p.m.: Amber Violet

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

The Joint

Argenta Acoustic Music Series

301 Main St.

(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com

7:30-10 p.m.: Peter Janson ($30)

BENTON

Revival (formerly Valhalla)

225 W. South St.

(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

Third Thursday

South & Main streets

(501) 776-5900

6-8:30 p.m.: Hillestad

CAMDEN

Native Dog Brewing

125 Madison Ave. SE

(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Josh & Andy

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

1010 Main St.

(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton

EL DORADO

Mad House 101 Restaurant & Bar

101 E. Locust St.

(870) 444-3008; madhouse101.com

8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band

EUREKA SPRINGS

Gravel Bar at Wanderoo

216 W. Van Buren

(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com

5 p.m.: Los Roscoes

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

420 Malvern Ave.

(501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: National Guard Band

Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill

4330 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1616

8 p.m.: Mister Lucky

Bridge Street Live

Bridge Street

(501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org

7 p.m.: Cliff & Susan's Pink Piano Show

Bourbon in the Bay

5321 Central Ave.

(501) 520-5522

6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis

Copper Penny Pub

711 Central Ave.

(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com

7-10 p.m.: Kimball Davis

J&S Italian Villa

4332 Central Ave.

(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com

6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper

Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina

5361 Central Ave.

(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

The Ohio Club

336 Central Ave.

(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com

7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guest guitarist Les Pack

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

223 E. Front St.

(903) 824-7674

6 p.m.: SmittyG & Nicci

FRIDAY

LITTLE ROCK

The Hall

8 p.m.: Joan, with Harriett ($20)

Hibernia Irish Tavern

9700 N. Rodney Parham Road

(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Surrender Dorothy

JJ's Grill

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section

Midtown Billiards

1316 Main St.

(501) 372-9990

2-4 a.m.: Chris Baker Band

Rev Room

300 President Clinton Ave.

(501) 398-1323; revroom.com

8:30-11 p.m.: Mr. Meaner ($12)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio

Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Turquoise Tiger, Makeshift Tapedeck

White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Sad Palomino record release, with Adam Faucett and Peach Blush ($10)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: John David Hilliard, David Rasico, Andre Dethloff, Susan Prowse

WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: Josh Stewart

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Four Quarter Bar

415 Main St.

(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Nik Par ($10)

JACKSONVILLE

Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)

7607 John Harden Drive

(501) 982-2900

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Joseph Logue Band

BENTON

Blue Heaven

15228 I-30

(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

6-9 p.m.: Jack Fancy

Chepe's Mexican Grill

17324 I-30 Frontage Road

(501) 794-6656

6-9 p.m.: Bobby James

CAMDEN

Native Dog Brewing

7 p.m.: Reagan Harville

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Egotrip

Kings Live Music

1020 Front St.

(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8 p.m.: Highway 124 ($5)

The Rab

408 U.S. 65 North

(501) 336-8484

9 p.m.-12:05 a.m.: Stagefright

Skinny J's

2235 Dave Ward Drive

(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7 p.m.: Jay Hancock

TC's Midtown Grill

1811 E. Oak St.

(501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Modern Vintage

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)

The Big Chill

910 Higdon Ferry Road

(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.: The Intruders

Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-9 p.m.: Brooke Martin

Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned

J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner

Maxine's Live

700 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com

9 p.m.: ZILLA, Bootleg Royale, Cosmic Cream ($10)

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Sound Chaser

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

2705 Central Ave.

(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Aaron Owens Band

The Rooftop Bar

Waters Hotel

340 Central Ave.

(501) 321-0001

7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

220 Minorca Road

(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

2158 N. Jackson

(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site

7-10 p.m.: SJ McDonald

OZARK

Arkansas Brewing Co.

201 S. First St.

(479) 667-2739

7 p.m.: Jonathan Tedford

RUSSELLVILLE

Depot Park

Juneteenth

320 W. C St.

(479) 967-1437

6-9 p.m.: Rodney Block & The Love Supreme Band

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon

Whiskey River Country

310 E. 49th St.

(870) 773-4903

9:45 p.m.: The Dusty Rose Band

WILSON

Wilson Café

2 N. Jefferson St.

(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

8-11 p.m.: Aaron Headley

SATURDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Dugan's Pub

401 E. Third St.

(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com

9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band

The Hall

7:30 p.m.: "The Wiz, Revisited" ($25-$35)

Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Gene Reid CD release show

JJ's Grill

8:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky

Midtown Billiards

2-4 a.m.: Delta Project

Mosaic Templar Cultural Center

Juneteenth

501 W. Ninth St.

(501) 683-3593

Noon-6 p.m.: Mya

Rev Room

7:30-11:45 p.m.: Smile Empty Soul, with The Nocturnal Affair ($20)

River Bottom Winery

13810 Combee Lane (Roland)

(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Stephanie Smittle

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

9-10:30 p.m.: The Amy Winehouse Experience ($12-$90)

Sullivan's Steakhouse

6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Trio

Vino's

7-11 p.m.: Punks for Paws

White Water Tavern

8 p.m.: Isaac Alexander record release, with Silas Carpenter, Dream Baby Dream ($10)

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, John David Hilliard, David Rasico, Andrew Dethloff

WXYZ Bar

8-11 p.m.: G-Force

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Boot Barn

4235 E. McCain Blvd.

(501) 621-2800

Noon-2:30 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings

The Filling Station

3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.

(501) 246-9750

5 p.m.: Almost Guilty

Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: And Then Came Humans ($8)

Simmons Bank Arena

1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive

(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com

N 7 p.m.: Kane Brown, with Chris Lane and Restless Roads ($60.50-$150.50)

BENTON (Haskell)

Cotija Mexican Grill

4754 U.S. 67

(501) 794-6722

6-9 p.m.: Bobby James

Revival (formerly Valhalla)

6:30-9:30: Ben Byers

CADDO VALLEY

Betty's Big Country Dance Hall

102 Crystal Palace Drive

(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands

CALICO ROCK

Juniper's Back Door

131 Main St.

(870) 916-2220

7-9 p.m.: Rio

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section

Kings Live Music

8 p.m.: 7 Toed Pete ($5)

Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Kevin Bass

TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Tone Kats

HOT SPRINGS

420 Eats Food Truck Court

6-9 p.m.: Tina Cossey Band

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

239 Central Ave.

(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)

7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)

The Big Chill

9-11:55 p.m.: Sensory 2

Boogies Bar & Grill

1010 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-5455

8 p.m.: Jack Fancy

Bourbon in the Bay

6:30-10 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

1008 Central Ave.

(501) 627-4075; www.centraltheatrehs.com

7-9 p.m.: Jazz Night with the Jose Holloway Xperiment ($10-$250)

Copper Penny Pub

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo

Farmers Market

121 Orange St.

(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com

9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Eden's Memory

J&S Italian Villa

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora

Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill

6480 Central Ave.

(501) 293-1571

9 p.m.: Bobcat

Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

1701 E. Grand Ave.

(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m.: Tesla, with deFrance

Maxine's Live

7 p.m.: Makeshift Tapedeck, Turquoise Tiger, Children of the Rat Temple ($10)

The Ohio Club

8 p.m.-12 a.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band

Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Aaron Owens Band

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

The Beehive

7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann & The Danger Zone

MAGNOLIA

Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Monty Russell

MT. IDA

Front Porch Stage

Downtown Courthouse Square

thefrontporchstage.com

7 p.m.: The Ouachita River Band

PARAGOULD

Collins Theatre

120 W. Emerson St.

(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: The Hits featuring David Brooks

TEXARKANA

1923 Banana Club

8 p.m.: Texarkana Jazz Collective

Whiskey River Country

9:30 p.m.: The Living Proof Band

WASHINGTON

Historic Washington State Park

103 Franklin St.

(870) 988-2284

7: 30 p.m.: Buffalo Bill Cowboy Band

WILSON

Wilson Café

2 N. Jefferson St.

(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

6-8 p.m.: Dalanie Taylor

SUNDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Camp Taco

822 E. Sixth St.

(501) 353-0884

2-4 p.m.: Steve Boyster

Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

River Bottom Winery

12:30 p.m.: Steve Crump

4 p.m.: Cliff & Susan

Rusty Tractor Vineyards

10 Rusty Tractor Lane

(501) 916-2294

Noon-6 p.m.: Bad Habit

HOT SPRINGS

Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)

The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine

1105 Albert Pike Road

(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com

5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores

LONSDALE

StudDuck Beers

128 Bassett Trail

(501) 482-1044

4-6 p.m.: Dr Krunkenstein and the Hillbilly Express

MONDAY

LITTLE ROCK

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Leta Joyner

Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Mexican Coke, Die, Jivebomb

MAUMELLE

Tavern Round the Bend

26611 Arkansas 365

(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site

5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Raising Grey

HOT SPRINGS

The Ohio Club

7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack

TUESDAY

LITTLE ROCK

Hibernia Irish Tavern

7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Travis Mobley

Vino's

6-10 p.m.: Billy Bats and the Made Men

Willy D's

8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons

CONWAY

JJ's Grill

8 p.m.: Josiah Spencer

WEDNESDAY

BENTON

Chepe's Mexican Grill

5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores

HOT SPRINGS

Central Cabaret & Nightclub

7 p.m.: Caitlin Cannon ($10-$250)

PINE BLUFF

RJ's Sports Grill

8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam

TICKETS

Iris DeMent, who canceled her May 25th concert at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, has rescheduled it for Aug. 19th.

Rosanne Cash performs, along with Rodney Crowell and Sarah Jarosz at the Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 in Riceland Hall inside Arkansas State Fowler Center in Jonesboro. Tickets, $34-$98, are available at ticketmaster.com.

Samantha Fish performs at 8 p.m. July 21 at Temple Live in Fort Smith, and tickets, $30-$39, are available at ticketmaster.com.

Nickelback, with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross, performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $40-$200, are on sale at the arena box office (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday) and at ticketmaster.com.

Tenacious D performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $35-$99.95, are at the box office, at amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

Foreigner performs July 14 at the Walmart AMP. Ticket prices and time are not yet available.

American Girl (starring Nicki, Julie, Melody, Courtney and Claudie) perform at 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 3, at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets, $29, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at waltonartcenter.org, at the box office or by calling (479) 443-5600.

The Beach Boys perform Sept. 27 at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets, $79.95-$159.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Skillet, with Theory of a Deadman, performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $40.50-$60.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.

To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to arlivemusicscene@gmail.com. The complete Live Music calendar is available at arkansasonline.com.