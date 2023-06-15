Kane Brown, Chris Lane and Restless Road at arena

TODAY
LITTLE ROCK
The Hall
721 W. Ninth St.
(501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com
8 p.m.: The SteelDrivers ($25)
JJ's Grill
12111 W. Markham St.
(501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Egotrip
Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
107 River Market Ave.
(501) 372-7707; stickyz.com
8-11 p.m.: Banditos, with Emily Fenton ($13-$90)
Sullivan's Steakhouse
17707 Chenel Parkway
(501) 817-3971; sullivanssteakhouse.com
6-9 p.m.: Ken Wiley Trio
Vino's
923 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com
8-10 p.m.: Weeping
White Water Tavern
2500 W. Seventh St.
(501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com
4 p.m.: Blues Jam Happy Hour: Gil Franklin & Tommy Branch Jr. (no cover)
8 p.m.: "My Culture" artist showcase: Q.G. The Blacknight, Como Sasaki ($10)
Willy D's
322 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 244-9550; willydspianobar.com
8 p.m.: John David Hilliard, Matt Sammons, Andrew Dethloff
WXYZ Bar
Aloft Hotel
716 Rahling Road
(501) 791-9999; wxyz-events.com
8-11 p.m.: Amber Violet
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
The Joint
Argenta Acoustic Music Series
301 Main St.
(501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com
7:30-10 p.m.: Peter Janson ($30)
BENTON
Revival (formerly Valhalla)
225 W. South St.
(501) 317-1251; eatrevival.com
6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
Third Thursday
South & Main streets
(501) 776-5900
6-8:30 p.m.: Hillestad
CAMDEN
Native Dog Brewing
125 Madison Ave. SE
(870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com
7 p.m.: Josh & Andy
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
1010 Main St.
(501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Shane Thornton
EL DORADO
Mad House 101 Restaurant & Bar
101 E. Locust St.
(870) 444-3008; madhouse101.com
8 p.m.: Chris Baker Band
EUREKA SPRINGS
Gravel Bar at Wanderoo
216 W. Van Buren
(479) 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com
5 p.m.: Los Roscoes
HOT SPRINGS
420 Eats Food Truck Court
420 Malvern Ave.
(501) 420-3286
6-9 p.m.: National Guard Band
Blitzed Pig Bar & Grill
4330 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1616
8 p.m.: Mister Lucky
Bridge Street Live
Bridge Street
(501) 321-2277; hotsprings.org
7 p.m.: Cliff & Susan's Pink Piano Show
Bourbon in the Bay
5321 Central Ave.
(501) 520-5522
6:30-9 p.m.: Jerry Lewis
Copper Penny Pub
711 Central Ave.
(501) 622-2570; copper-penny-pub.com
7-10 p.m.: Kimball Davis
J&S Italian Villa
4332 Central Ave.
(501) 525-1121; jandsitalian.com
6-9 p.m.: Gavin Harper
Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina
5361 Central Ave.
(501) 525-9797; josesmexicangrill.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
The Ohio Club
336 Central Ave.
(501) 627-0702; theohioclub.com
7-10 p.m.: The Clyde Pound Trio, with guest guitarist Les Pack
TEXARKANA
1923 Banana Club
223 E. Front St.
(903) 824-7674
6 p.m.: SmittyG & Nicci
FRIDAY
LITTLE ROCK
The Hall
8 p.m.: Joan, with Harriett ($20)
Hibernia Irish Tavern
9700 N. Rodney Parham Road
(501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com
7 p.m.: Surrender Dorothy
JJ's Grill
8:30-11:30 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section
Midtown Billiards
1316 Main St.
(501) 372-9990
2-4 a.m.: Chris Baker Band
Rev Room
300 President Clinton Ave.
(501) 398-1323; revroom.com
8:30-11 p.m.: Mr. Meaner ($12)
Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Ed Smith Trio
Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Turquoise Tiger, Makeshift Tapedeck
White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Sad Palomino record release, with Adam Faucett and Peach Blush ($10)
Willy D's
8 p.m.: John David Hilliard, David Rasico, Andre Dethloff, Susan Prowse
WXYZ Bar
8-11 p.m.: Josh Stewart
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Four Quarter Bar
415 Main St.
(501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Nik Par ($10)
JACKSONVILLE
Hot Tails & Cocktails (formerly Jay's Sandbar)
7607 John Harden Drive
(501) 982-2900
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Joseph Logue Band
BENTON
Blue Heaven
15228 I-30
(501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com
6-9 p.m.: Jack Fancy
Chepe's Mexican Grill
17324 I-30 Frontage Road
(501) 794-6656
6-9 p.m.: Bobby James
CAMDEN
Native Dog Brewing
7 p.m.: Reagan Harville
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Egotrip
Kings Live Music
1020 Front St.
(501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com
8 p.m.: Highway 124 ($5)
The Rab
408 U.S. 65 North
(501) 336-8484
9 p.m.-12:05 a.m.: Stagefright
Skinny J's
2235 Dave Ward Drive
(501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com
7 p.m.: Jay Hancock
TC's Midtown Grill
1811 E. Oak St.
(501) 205-0576
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Modern Vintage
HOT SPRINGS
420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Christine DeMeo
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)
The Big Chill
910 Higdon Ferry Road
(501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com
9 p.m.: The Intruders
Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-9 p.m.: Brooke Martin
Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Unsigned
J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Sophie Fleischner
Maxine's Live
700 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com
9 p.m.: ZILLA, Bootleg Royale, Cosmic Cream ($10)
The Ohio Club
8 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Sound Chaser
Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
2705 Central Ave.
(800) 625-5296; oaklawn.com
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Aaron Owens Band
The Rooftop Bar
Waters Hotel
340 Central Ave.
(501) 321-0001
7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
The Beehive
220 Minorca Road
(501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com
7-9 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
MAGNOLIA
Mulekick
2158 N. Jackson
(870) 562-2600; mulekick.square.site
7-10 p.m.: SJ McDonald
OZARK
Arkansas Brewing Co.
201 S. First St.
(479) 667-2739
7 p.m.: Jonathan Tedford
RUSSELLVILLE
Depot Park
Juneteenth
320 W. C St.
(479) 967-1437
6-9 p.m.: Rodney Block & The Love Supreme Band
TEXARKANA
1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Stevie Ray & The Deacon
Whiskey River Country
310 E. 49th St.
(870) 773-4903
9:45 p.m.: The Dusty Rose Band
WILSON
Wilson Café
2 N. Jefferson St.
(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com
8-11 p.m.: Aaron Headley
SATURDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Dugan's Pub
401 E. Third St.
(501) 244-0542; duganspublr.com
9 p.m.: The Karla Case Band
The Hall
7:30 p.m.: "The Wiz, Revisited" ($25-$35)
Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Gene Reid CD release show
JJ's Grill
8:30 p.m.: Mister Lucky
Midtown Billiards
2-4 a.m.: Delta Project
Mosaic Templar Cultural Center
Juneteenth
501 W. Ninth St.
(501) 683-3593
Noon-6 p.m.: Mya
Rev Room
7:30-11:45 p.m.: Smile Empty Soul, with The Nocturnal Affair ($20)
River Bottom Winery
13810 Combee Lane (Roland)
(501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com
4-6 p.m.: Stephanie Smittle
Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
9-10:30 p.m.: The Amy Winehouse Experience ($12-$90)
Sullivan's Steakhouse
6-9 p.m.: Blue Jazz Trio
Vino's
7-11 p.m.: Punks for Paws
White Water Tavern
8 p.m.: Isaac Alexander record release, with Silas Carpenter, Dream Baby Dream ($10)
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, John David Hilliard, David Rasico, Andrew Dethloff
WXYZ Bar
8-11 p.m.: G-Force
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Boot Barn
4235 E. McCain Blvd.
(501) 621-2800
Noon-2:30 p.m.: The Honkytonk Kings
The Filling Station
3623 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
(501) 246-9750
5 p.m.: Almost Guilty
Four Quarter Bar
9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: And Then Came Humans ($8)
Simmons Bank Arena
1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive
(501) 340-5660; simmonsbankarena.com
N 7 p.m.: Kane Brown, with Chris Lane and Restless Roads ($60.50-$150.50)
BENTON (Haskell)
Cotija Mexican Grill
4754 U.S. 67
(501) 794-6722
6-9 p.m.: Bobby James
Revival (formerly Valhalla)
6:30-9:30: Ben Byers
CADDO VALLEY
Betty's Big Country Dance Hall
102 Crystal Palace Drive
(870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: Mike Mayberry & the Slow Hands
CALICO ROCK
Juniper's Back Door
131 Main St.
(870) 916-2220
7-9 p.m.: Rio
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Barrel House Rhythm Section
Kings Live Music
8 p.m.: 7 Toed Pete ($5)
Skinny J's
7-10 p.m.: Kevin Bass
TC's Midtown Grill
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: The Tone Kats
HOT SPRINGS
420 Eats Food Truck Court
6-9 p.m.: Tina Cossey Band
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
239 Central Ave.
(501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Fountain Room)
7 p.m.: Parker Frances Band (Lobby)
The Big Chill
9-11:55 p.m.: Sensory 2
Boogies Bar & Grill
1010 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 624-5455
8 p.m.: Jack Fancy
Bourbon in the Bay
6:30-10 p.m.: Caitlin Dickerson
Central Cabaret & Nightclub
1008 Central Ave.
(501) 627-4075; www.centraltheatrehs.com
7-9 p.m.: Jazz Night with the Jose Holloway Xperiment ($10-$250)
Copper Penny Pub
9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Christine DeMeo
Farmers Market
121 Orange St.
(501) 385-8176; hotspringsfarmersmarket.com
9 a.m.-12 p.m.: Eden's Memory
J&S Italian Villa
6:30-9:30 p.m.: Nick Flora
Kuntry's Blue Collar Bar & Grill
6480 Central Ave.
(501) 293-1571
9 p.m.: Bobcat
Magic Springs Theme and Water Park
1701 E. Grand Ave.
(501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com
7 p.m.: Tesla, with deFrance
Maxine's Live
7 p.m.: Makeshift Tapedeck, Turquoise Tiger, Children of the Rat Temple ($10)
The Ohio Club
8 p.m.-12 a.m.: John Calvin Brewer Band
Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn
9 p.m-1 a.m.: Aaron Owens Band
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE
The Beehive
7-10 p.m.: Kenny Mann & The Danger Zone
MAGNOLIA
Mulekick
7-10 p.m.: Monty Russell
MT. IDA
Front Porch Stage
Downtown Courthouse Square
7 p.m.: The Ouachita River Band
PARAGOULD
Collins Theatre
120 W. Emerson St.
(870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com
7 p.m.: The Hits featuring David Brooks
TEXARKANA
1923 Banana Club
8 p.m.: Texarkana Jazz Collective
Whiskey River Country
9:30 p.m.: The Living Proof Band
WASHINGTON
Historic Washington State Park
103 Franklin St.
(870) 988-2284
7: 30 p.m.: Buffalo Bill Cowboy Band
WILSON
Wilson Café
2 N. Jefferson St.
(870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com
6-8 p.m.: Dalanie Taylor
SUNDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Camp Taco
822 E. Sixth St.
(501) 353-0884
2-4 p.m.: Steve Boyster
Hibernia Irish Tavern
2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session
River Bottom Winery
12:30 p.m.: Steve Crump
4 p.m.: Cliff & Susan
Rusty Tractor Vineyards
10 Rusty Tractor Lane
(501) 916-2294
Noon-6 p.m.: Bad Habit
HOT SPRINGS
Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa
10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores (Venetian Room)
The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
Quetzal Authentic Mexican Cuisine
1105 Albert Pike Road
(501) 881-4049; quetzalauthentic.com
5:30-8:30 p.m.: Jacob Flores
LONSDALE
StudDuck Beers
128 Bassett Trail
(501) 482-1044
4-6 p.m.: Dr Krunkenstein and the Hillbilly Express
MONDAY
LITTLE ROCK
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Leta Joyner
Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Mexican Coke, Die, Jivebomb
MAUMELLE
Tavern Round the Bend
26611 Arkansas 365
(501) 800-1123; tavern-round-the-bend.business.site
5-7 p.m.: Puddinhead
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Raising Grey
HOT SPRINGS
The Ohio Club
7-10 p.m.: Larry Womack
TUESDAY
LITTLE ROCK
Hibernia Irish Tavern
7 p.m.: Open mic hosted by James Kersey
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Travis Mobley
Vino's
6-10 p.m.: Billy Bats and the Made Men
Willy D's
8 p.m.: Matteo Ellis, Matt Sammons
CONWAY
JJ's Grill
8 p.m.: Josiah Spencer
WEDNESDAY
BENTON
Chepe's Mexican Grill
5:45-8:45 p.m.: Jacob Flores
HOT SPRINGS
Central Cabaret & Nightclub
7 p.m.: Caitlin Cannon ($10-$250)
PINE BLUFF
RJ's Sports Grill
8-11 p.m.: Wednesday Night Blues Jam
TICKETS
Iris DeMent, who canceled her May 25th concert at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, has rescheduled it for Aug. 19th.
Rosanne Cash performs, along with Rodney Crowell and Sarah Jarosz at the Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 in Riceland Hall inside Arkansas State Fowler Center in Jonesboro. Tickets, $34-$98, are available at ticketmaster.com.
Samantha Fish performs at 8 p.m. July 21 at Temple Live in Fort Smith, and tickets, $30-$39, are available at ticketmaster.com.
Nickelback, with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross, performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $40-$200, are on sale at the arena box office (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday) and at ticketmaster.com.
Tenacious D performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $35-$99.95, are at the box office, at amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.
Foreigner performs July 14 at the Walmart AMP. Ticket prices and time are not yet available.
American Girl (starring Nicki, Julie, Melody, Courtney and Claudie) perform at 2 and 7 p.m. Feb. 3, at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Tickets, $29, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at waltonartcenter.org, at the box office or by calling (479) 443-5600.
The Beach Boys perform Sept. 27 at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets, $79.95-$159.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Skillet, with Theory of a Deadman, performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, $40.50-$60.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and the arena box office.
To be included in Live Music listings, please submit your venue's information before midnight on Sunday to arlivemusicscene@gmail.com. The complete Live Music calendar is available at arkansasonline.com.