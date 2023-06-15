Legislative panel endorses request to allow about 1,400 executive branch employees to exceed maximum-authorized salaries

An Arkansas legislative panel on Wednesday endorsed a request by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' administration for the salaries of about 1,400 executive branch employees to exceed their maximum-authorized salaries as a result of merit raises these employees have been awarded, effective July 9.

In a voice vote with Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, dissenting, the Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee recommended that the Legislative Council, which meets Friday, approve the state Office of Personnel Management's request that would allow these employees to be paid collectively $4.3 million over their maximum-authorized salaries.

These employees include those whose current salary is near or equals the maximum pay level for their assigned grade and employees whose current salary already exceeds the maximum pay level for their assigned grade, Kay Barnhill, director of the state Office of Personnel Management, said in a letter to the personnel subcommittee co-chairs.

Act 886 of 2023 requires the Legislative Council's approval for an employee whose salary equals or exceeds the maximum pay level for their assigned grade to receive their merit raise as an increase to their base salary and the resulting salary to exceed the maximum pay level, she said.

The estimated 1,400 employees range from higher-paid employees such as the chief medical examiner at the state Crime Laboratory, Theodore Brown, whose $349,999-a-year salary would increase to $365,749 a year, to lower-paid employees such as Department of Human Services Division of Disability Services institutional services supervisor Krystal Stubbs, whose $27,067 annual salary would increase to $28,421 a year.

The approximately 1,400 state employees are among about 5,760 executive branch employees for whom Sanders has authorized merit pay raises based on their performance evaluations. The Republican governor has described these employees as exceptional employees.

The governor's plan will mean about 5,760 of the state's more than 22,000 executive branch employees will get merit raises, with a total cost of $16.3 million, including $6 million in state general revenue, based on information from the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

For state employees who have served for more than one year, those deemed "highly effective" will receive a 4.5% base salary increase, while those deemed "role models" will receive a 5% base salary increase, Sanders said in a letter dated Friday to Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Joseph Wood.

Sanders' plan has led to some state employees grumbling about the merit raises authorized by the governor and contacting state lawmakers about the matter.

"What we are getting emails on is something that is strictly an executive branch decision, which is merit pay in general," said personnel subcommittee co-chairwoman Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville.

"We are not getting emails specifically on this, which is the only thing that we have legislative authority over, which is approving pay over their grade," she told the subcommittee.

The state's executive branch agencies currently have 22,742 employees with a total payroll cost of $1.1 billion and a current average salary is $53,086 a year, according to Alex Johnston, chief of staff for the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

There are five categories in the performance review system, (1) unacceptable, (2) needs improvement, (3) solid performer, (4) highly effective and (5) role model, she said Monday.

Johnston said 5,759 employees fell into the highly effective and role model categories, with 1,457 rated as a role model and 4,302 rated as highly effective. She said 16,349 employees fell into the other three categories, with 14,944 rated as a solid performer, 1,385 rated as needs improvement, and 20 rated as unacceptable.

In response to questions by Sen. Kim Hammer, R-Benton, Barnhill said Wednesday that "there were no stipulations on the 4's and 5's" awarded by each state agency to state employees in their performance evaluations.

"We actually sent out a memo from our chief of staff that notified the agencies and the departments that the bell curve was not in effect," in late May, she said. "The bell curve had been in effect in the previous administration."

Davis said the bell curve had previously limited the number of state employees who could get rated as a 4 or a 5 on their performance evaluations in a state agency.

Chesterfield said "the little guy is missing" from the list of approximately 1,400 state employees for which the Office of Personnel Management is seeking approval for their maximum-authorized salaries to be exceeded as a result of merit raises that these employees have been awarded.

"I have never got this many emails in my life," she said. "I have no control over it. They don't understand that this is an executive decision, but they are looking to the people that they elect to give them some relief.

"I know in this economy people are hurting, and ... as I look through this list of people who already are making over $100,000 it gives me great angst when people I know who can't meet the bills sometimes are not getting anything," Chesterfield said.

But personnel subcommittee co-chairman Rep. Mark Berry, R-Ozark, said, "I guarantee that the governor wants this [performance evaluation] process fixed.

"She inherited the performance evaluation system from the previous administration and, as a Cabinet secretary, I hated it. It is the worst evaluation system that I have ever seen," said Berry, who served a stint as secretary of the state Military Department under then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

There are other ways to recognize outstanding performers among state employees and the state doesn't do enough to do that, Berry said.

He said he is aware of a dishwasher at a state park who received a merit pay increase because he did exceptional work.

Barnhill said the last time state employees received a cost-of-living increase was in February of last year when Hutchinson authorized a 2% cost-of-living increase. The Legislature subsequently repealed the governor's authority to grant cost-of-living increases to state employees.

Berry said "we need to make sure whatever we do that we come up with a process to be able to reward those individuals at the lower level, because you want to water the flowers that you want to grow.

"We cannot disregard them," he said. "We have to make sure that those lower levels are rewarded for outstanding accomplishments and contributing to the team."

As far as the merit raises that Sanders has authorized, Davis said Sanders "was doing what she could with what she has said is a flawed system and is working very aggressively to correct it, but still rewarding employees who did get a 4 or a 5 and who are outstanding employees and role models within their districts and their divisions."

"I appreciate her effort on that to reward those employees, and I know that we've got a ways to go to work on revamping the system, and I know that her team is working hard on that," she said.