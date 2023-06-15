On food insecurity

When you first become a nurse, no one tells you about the memories you take with you.

From the hopes of seeing a child recover from a serious illness to the discouragement of seeing children and families who are suffering from food insecurity because they can't afford nutritious meals, these memories stick with you.

With these experiences in mind, I recently traveled to our nation's capital to join other American Heart Association advocates in urging Congress to support programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the 2023 Farm Bill.

Set to be renewed this year, about 76 percent of the Farm Bill is funding for SNAP and other related feeding programs. In 2021 alone, SNAP provided support to more than 41 million people nationwide, helping families who are struggling to put food on their tables. Weakening SNAP presents life-threatening issues for those millions of people who depend on it, 42 percent of whom are children, infants and toddlers.

As someone who saw her grandfather suffer and recover from a heart attack and who comes from a family with a history of heart disease, these issues are constantly at the top of my mind, whether I'm interacting with patients or speaking with my elected representatives in Congress and here in Arkansas.

While these issues can often seem distant or insurmountable to some, the next several months present a critical opportunity to shape SNAP and other programs to help everyone, everywhere, live a longer, healthier life.

SOPHIE SLIGH

Conway

Maybe they do know

I'm not hearing any of Donald Trump's supporters saying they think he is innocent of the charges.

BRENT BOYD

Fayetteville

A meaningless term

Our governor likes to call anyone who disagrees with her the "radical left." But what is the radical left?

Radical left, the way the term is being used, is not meaningful or accurate. The phrase is designed to label anyone who disagrees as being evil and hating America. I know many people all along the spectrum of left-right, liberal-conservative, progressive-conventional, but I don't know anyone who could legitimately be classified as "radical left" in the way the governor uses this term.

Most of the moderate and left-leaning people I know have views along these lines: We should put more effort and resources into improving public education for all kids, rather than giving up on public education in favor of a separate system of private schools. We should encourage students to access a variety of viewpoints, because this builds maturity, understanding, and problem-solving ability. Obviously, children should not be exposed to porn, which isn't available to kids in school or public libraries anyway, but we should not censor material simply because it makes us feel uncomfortable. We should learn and teach history even when it is difficult, without sanitizing it, because that is the way our great nation becomes better. And finally, we should all strive to understand each other and to make the playing field as level as possible. Some people don't agree with these views, but that doesn't mean they are radical. These are moderate views which deserve to be taken seriously.

I'm tired of the governor acting like a schoolyard bully with the meaningless term "radical left." She should know better. Arkansans are smart, and I think most will see through the dirty trick of falsely labeling and deriding people who disagree with her.

RANDAL HUNDLEY

Little Rock

Must lay foundation

With the Chips and Science Act come many new jobs in the semiconductor field. Unfortunately, we will not have enough skilled workers to fill these positions unless we take action now.

Colleges and universities teach at too high a level for most high school students to comprehend. We need to begin courses in high schools across our nation now.

We need to hire individuals who have experience teaching the foundations of semiconductors beginning with resistance, capacitance and inductance all the way through to "gate all-around" MOSFETs (metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors) starting now.

Then, at least, we have a chance to compete globally in this critical industry.

NORM NORTH

Springdale