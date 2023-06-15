Little Rock man sentenced to 55 years after pleading guilty of murdering girlfriend

A 26-year-old Little Rock man has accepted a 55-year prison sentence for killing his 18-year-old girlfriend whom he had been accused of raping, sentencing papers filed Monday show.

Shamar Rico Javan Rumph pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, and second-degree sexual assault, reduced from rape, in exchange for the 55-year term imposed by Circuit Judges Cathi Compton and Leon Johnson. The plea agreement was negotiated by defense attorney Willard Proctor and prosecutors Beth Kanopsic and Kelly Ward.

The victim, 19-year-old Trakeyah Thomas, was found stabbed to death in January 2021 at Rumph's family home in the Shadow Lake Apartments, 13111 W. Markham St. She had been stabbed numerous times and had a blue-handled silver-bladed knife embedded in her head, court records show.

When police arrived at the apartment, Rumph was gone. His grandmother, 73-year-old Earthy Rumph, said Shamar Rumph had brought Thomas to their apartment and the pair had spent much of the day together. They were in his bedroom that night, when she heard them arguing, she told police, describing how she had tried to calm them down. She said that Rumph left the room and came back with a knife, and that she had tried to keep Rumph away from Thomas but he was too strong for her. She said he stabbed Thomas in the head, then left the apartment as she called 911.

Earthy Rumph's 77-year-old husband, Elmo, told police that he had also heard the arguing, saying he saw Shamar Rumph come out of his bedroom and go to the kitchen, where the younger man got a knife. Shamar Rumph pushed past him and went back into the bedroom with the knife, Elmo Rumph told police.

He said he followed Shamar Rumph and saw him hitting Thomas. Elmo Rumph said he first thought that Shamar Rumph was hitting the woman with his hands but then saw that Shamar Rumph was using the knife on her, even straddling Thompson to stab her as she lay on the floor.

An 11-year-old boy in the apartment said he heard Shamar Rumph in the bedroom accusing Thomas of cheating on him. The boy said he further heard Shamar Rumph say, "I'm going to go to jail tonight," along with banging on the walls and the sounds of things breaking. The boy said he watched Shamar Rumph leave the apartment, then saw Thomas' bloody body on the bedroom floor.

About seven hours after Thomas was killed, police got a call from a friend of Shamar Rumph's, Greg Robertson, who said Rumph was at his Cantrell Road home, asking for help to get out of town. Police arrived and arrested Rumph, who had blood on his clothes.

Once in custody, Rumph told investigators that he and Thomas had rented an apartment together and had spent most of the day moving furniture before returning to the Shadow Lake apartment. He said he gave her all of the passwords to his social media accounts and then they had sex. Thomas next took a bath while he fell asleep, Rumph told investigators.

Rumph said he was awakened when an angry Thomas came back into the bedroom and threw something at him, accusing him of having sex with other women. He said they started arguing and that Thomas started hitting him. Rumph said he did not defend himself, instead putting his hands behind his back because he'd been arrested for domestic violence against Thomas before. He said he told Thomas he would not lay hands on her and she responded by hitting him in the face with a piece of furniture.

Rumph said he then got a knife and told her that if she hit him again, "we are going to have a problem." Thomas then hit him with the furniture again, Rumph told police, saying he "blacked out" and started stabbing Thomas.

At some point, Thomas was on the floor and he got on top of her and was stabbing her, Rumph told police, describing the knife he used was silver with a blue handle. Rumph said he panicked and left.

Court records show that Rumph was under court order forbidding him from having any contact with Thomas when he killed her, due to a then-pending rape charge brought against him involving their daughter, whom Rumph had fathered in 2002 when Thomas was 14.

Police had begun investigating Rumph in March 2019 after Thomas' mother, 41-year-old Crystal Taylor of Little Rock, had called officers to the family home at the Spring Valley Apartments, 8701 Interstate 30, saying Rumph, then 22, was assaulting Thomas, who was 17 at the time. Rumph ran off before police arrived, but investigators learned that he was the father of her daughter, who was almost 3.

Thomas told police that Rumph had attacked her after returning the toddler from his weekend visitation, stating that Rumph had punched her several times in the head, knocking her to the ground, where he started kicking her in the head, according to police reports. She suffered a cut lip that required four stitches to close.

Thomas told police she'd known Rumph since 2014, when she was 12 years old, and had begun having sex with him the next year when she turned 13. She turned 14 three months after their baby was born. Rumph's paternity was proven in a September 2019 DNA test, leading to Rumph's arrest. He spent about six weeks in jail before posting bond.

Thomas' mother said she did not know Rumph was the child's father until about a year after the baby was born. She provided police with cell-phone videos that showed Thomas and Rumph having sex, along with sexual text messages between them and voicemails in which Rumph can be heard alluding to the child's being his daughter.