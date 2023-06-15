Money not the only factor for Williams

DETROIT -- It was obvious why the Pistons wanted Monty Williams. In nine seasons as an NBA head coach, he'd helped rebuild two teams, was named Coach of the Year, reached the playoffs five times and the Finals once. At 51, he was suddenly, surprisingly available, dismissed by the Phoenix Suns after their playoff ouster.

What was unclear, and remained unclear for several weeks, was why Williams would want the Pistons. At first, he didn't. He needed time off, shaken by his firing and further shaken by his wife's cancer diagnosis. Pistons general manager Troy Weaver called. Owner Tom Gores reached out.

From "no way" to "find a way," the Pistons and Williams connected and finally arrived at the same place. Hired last week, Williams was introduced Tuesday at the downtown Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center, and in the process of explaining what happened, he revealed fascinating pieces of who he is. Emotional. Thoughtful. Smart. Honest.

Why come to a team that had the worst record in the NBA and hasn't won a playoff game in 15 years?

"The quick answer obviously is Troy, the players, and the money," Williams said. "That's something people don't talk about. They always say it wasn't the money. I always laugh at them. I think that's disrespectful. When somebody's that generous to pay me that kind of money, that should be applauded, and it should be talked about."

Gores hasn't been successful on the court yet, but to his credit, he keeps paying to play. He gave Williams a six-year, $78.5-million contract, the largest for a coach in NBA history. Money was half the deal, and the other half was making Williams comfortable with his life situation as his wife, Lisa, recovered from breast cancer that was diagnosed during the playoffs. Williams has been raising five kids since his first wife, Ingrid, died in a car accident in 2016. He knows all about the tough roads.

The money was the easy part, for Gores and Williams. There was very little negotiation. After Williams initially said no, Gores and Weaver convened for five days at the owner's Los Angeles home and mapped out a plan. They researched hospitals and schools in the Detroit area. They talked about family, and eventually money. Still, Weaver admitted he thought it was an "extreme longshot."

"We had to make the offer compatible with life, and that's really where we got his attention," Gores said. "I didn't want to negotiate. He's a great coach, and we'll find out in a few years [the contract] is in market. I felt we had one chance to do this right. So we put the human aspect in, and I didn't want the money to be, hey, a little more, a little less."

The money is staggering, and probably had to be because Williams could've sat and collected $21 million on the final three years of his Suns contract. Two weeks after initially saying no, Williams said yes over Memorial Day weekend. Gores admitted he also felt the urgency for a bold move after the Pistons dropped to No. 5 in the lottery, missing out on a chance to draft star Victor Wembanyama, which he called a "gut punch." He and Weaver took their time getting to know Williams, and one thing seemed clear.

"What I learned from Monty was, coaching fulfills him," Gores said. "If he was just looking to plug in, and hey, let's get to a championship and skip all the hard work, he's really not that guy. We passed on a lot of very experienced coaches. Once Monty was interested, we had to go for it."

It would be a mistake to assume Gores simply is trying to buy a winning culture, although there's nothing wrong with that. It also would be a mistake to assume Williams just grabbed the easy dough. He's the third straight experienced head coach Gores has hired, after Dwane Casey and Stan Van Gundy. But Williams arrives with the Pistons in a different spot. The 17-65 record is still awful, although Cade Cunningham's absence, as well as other injuries, partly explains it. The roster is one of the youngest in the league. The salary cap is back in order, with approximately $30 million to spend.

Williams didn't lie about the money mattering. And we know he isn't lying about the enormous challenge he faces here.