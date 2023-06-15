Musselman, staff reach out to nation’s top juniors

June 15 was the first day college basketball coaches could make direct contact with class of 2025 prospects, and Arkansas was busy reaching out to many of the nation’s top recruits at the stroke of midnight.

The Razorbacks' staff contacted approximately 50 prospects.

Players listed below were contacted by Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his coaching staff, and confirmed by various media outlets and sources:

• ESPN 5-star Tounde Yessoufou, 6-5, 210, of Santa Maria, Calif.

• ESPN 5-star SG Javani Ruff, 6-5, 175, of Long Beach, Calif.

• ESPN 5-star PF Trey McKenney, 6-4, 220, of Orchad Lake, Mich.

• ESPN 5-star SG Meleek Thomas, 6-4, 175, of Pittsburgh

• ESPN 5-star PF Caleb Wilson, 6-9, 205, of Atlanta

• ESPN 5-star PG Jasper Johnson, 6-4, 175, of Versailles, Ky.

• ESPN 4-star SF BJ Davis-Ray, 6-5, 180, of Dallas

• ESPN 4-star PF Sadiq White, 6-8, 195, of Charlotte

• ESPN 4-star PG Jeremiah Green, 6-0, 175, of Denton, Texas

• ESPN 4-star PF Jacob Wilkins, 6-8, 195, of Liburn, Ga.

• ESPN 4-star PG Jordan Lowery, 6-1, 170, of Denton, Texas

• ESPN 4-star PF Will Riley, 6-7, 185, of Malvern, Pa.

• ESPN 4-star PF Chris Cenac, 6-8, 220, of New Orleans

• ESPN 4-star SG Dorian Jones, 6-5, 175, of Cleveland

• ESPN 4-star PF Jackson Keith, 6-6, 190, of Durham, N.C.

• ESPN 4-star PG Carlsheon Young, 6-2, 185, of Oklahoma City

• ESPN 4-star PF Robert Moore, 6-6, 200, of Charleston, S.C.

• ESPN 4-star SF Joshua Lewis, 6-6. 175, of Tampa, Fla.

• ESPN 4-star PF Terrion Burgess, 6-9, 200, of Benton

• ESPN 4-star C Nigel Walls, 6-9, 200, of Albuquerque, N.M.

• SG Cam Ward, 6-5, 175, of Upper Marlboro, Md.

• SF Jai’ Chaunn Hayes, 6-7, 200, of White Hall

• PF EJ Walker, 6-8, 220, of Erlanger, Ky.