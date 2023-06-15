



City offices to close for Juneteenth holiday

All city offices, except public safety and the airport, will be closed for the Juneteenth holiday on Monday.

Solid Waste residential routes and Earth Angel Recycling, including leaf and mulch collection, will run one day behind schedule and the Compost Facility will be also be closed.

Intracity Transit services -- buses and paratransit -- will run their regular schedules, but the Transportation Depot will be closed.

Spa City Kidz to host summer event Saturday

Lakeview Assembly of God Church and Spa City Kidz will hold a summertime event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wade Street Park, 300 Wade St.

"We are so excited because it's summer and it's time for the homemade water park," a spokeswoman said. "Come out, bring your children, let us pray for you and teach your children about Jesus!"

The event will feature Slip-n-Slides, swimming pools, water tag, snacks, prizes and other activities.



