North Little Rock man sentenced to 7 years in prison on hit-and-run charges

A 49-year-old North Little Rock man who killed a married mother of two in a drunken-driving hit-and-run collision has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Maury Chester Jones has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatality accident, both Class B felonies, in exchange for the seven-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton, sentencing papers filed on Monday show. Under the terms of his plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Robbie Jones and public defender Brandy Turner, Maury Jones will serve a seven-year suspended sentence once he’s released from prison.

Regina Nolley of Sheridan was hit by a car in October 2021 while crossing the 2600 block of Pike Avenue. The impact broke her neck, killing the 45-year-old woman almost instantly despite bystanders’ efforts to save her.

Witnesses told police Nolley had been hit by a silver Chevrolet Camaro driving north that did not stop after striking her.