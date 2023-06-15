North Little Rock police ID second suspect in fatal May 13 shooting

North Little Rock police on Thursday identified a second man who has been arrested in connection with a May 13 homicide.

Quincy Carter, 37, of Memphis faces a capital murder charge in the shooting of Jeremiah Broadus, 38, at the Rest Inn Motel at 5801 Pritchard Drive, just south of the Prothro Junction exit off Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. Memphis police arrested Carter on May 25.

Carter was transported on Tuesday to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bond on Thursday evening, the jail’s inmate roster shows.

The first suspect identified in the case was Dedrick Brigance, 30, who was arrested by Arkansas State Police on May 19 and faces a capital murder charge in the Broadus killing. Brigance also faces a related machine-gun charge, but the North Little Rock Police Department would not release any additional details about that.