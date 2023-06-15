Northwest Arkansas Community College to interview three for athletic director job

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College has narrowed its athletic director candidate list to three -- including a former University of Arkansas gymnast -- and plans to interview the trio next week, according to information from the school.

"We are thrilled to have three highly qualified and experienced finalists for NWACC's athletic director position," said Justin White, the college's vice president of student services. "The strong interest in this new role is encouraging and demonstrates the potential of the Eagles to build a competitive NJCAA athletic program. We look forward to welcoming them to campus next week."

NJCAA stands for the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The school's Athletic Committee voted unanimously in February to recommend hiring the college's first full-time athletic director. Northwest Arkansas Community College officials said they hoped to have a full-time athletic director starting after July 1. The job was posted in April, and applications were accepted until mid-May.

Here are the finalists, according to the school:

Michael Galvan, athletic director at Texas A&M University, Texarkana (Texas), since 2013.

Samantha Snider, head women's gymnastics coach at the University of Pittsburgh since 2017.

Nick Weinmeister, head softball coach at the University of Minnesota, Crookston, since 2021.

Galvan is scheduled to visit the college Wednesday, with Snider and Weinmeister visiting Thursday, according to a news release from the school.

The salary range for the position is $85,000 to $95,000, according to Grant Hodges, the college's chief of staff and executive director of communications.

Northwest Arkansas Community College's athletic department consists of a cross country team for men and women. Trustees voted to start that program in 2019, and the runners competed for the first time in the fall of 2021.

Since then, there's been talk of expanding the overall sports platform. In March, the college's Board of Trustees approved a student fee of $4 per credit hour to fund campus activities, student life and athletics programming. The 5-3 vote followed a spirited discussion about the role sports should play at the college.

The fee is "to encourage student engagement on campus and in the community by providing access to experiences that enhance the affordable college experience," according to the school.

The average student takes nine credit hours a semester, according to the college, and the fee is an added cost of $36 a semester in that case. A full-time student with 15 credit hours will pay $60 per semester for the fee.

Galvan has been an athletic director for 19 years and implemented the first athletic department program at Texas A&M-Texarkana in 2014, according to his resume.

Snider was a scholarship gymnast from 2004-2008 at the University of Arkansas, according to her resume. She was associate head gymnastics coach at Arkansas (2011-2017) and director of operations for UA gymnastics (2008-2011). Snider has two degrees from the UA, according to the resume.

Weinmeister was athletic director at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa, from June to August of 2021, according to his resume. He was the assistant athletic director there for two years before that.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state, with 7,593 students taking courses for academic credit last fall semester.



