BASEBALL

Mets' Smith suspended

New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, the fifth pitcher and second on his team penalized for using banned sticky stuff. The penalty was announced by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill, one day after Smith entered in the seventh inning of a Subway Series game against the Yankees at Citi Field and was ejected without throwing a pitch. Smith declined to appeal the discipline to John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, and started serving the suspension. Smith was stopped for a routine check as he reached the infield. Within moments, several umpires and teammates were huddled around the right-hander, and Mets manager Buck Showalter came out of the dugout to join the discussion. Smith held out his pitching hand and pleaded his case, but he was ejected by first base umpire Bill Miller, the crew chief. New York will be a player short during the suspension.

Bauer faces lawsuit

An Arizona woman has sued former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer, accusing him of sexual assault. She alleges that Bauer held a knife at her throat and choked her until she passed out during a rape that left her pregnant in late 2020. He was never arrested or charged. The accusations are in a lawsuit updated this week in Maricopa County Superior Court. The woman first sued Bauer in December, and he countersued, denying the allegations and accusing the woman of faking a pregnancy and extortion. Bauer now plays in Japan after the end of his suspension from Major League Baseball.

FOOTBALL

Diggs returns to practice

Stefon Diggs was back on the field practicing, and Bills coach Sean McDermott said whatever lingering issues from last season that raised concern and confusion over the absence of Buffalo's top receiver a day earlier have been resolved. McDermott expanded and clarified on the limited statements he made a day earlier by saying Diggs didn't skip the team's mandatory session on Tuesday, but was in fact excused. He also said a series of discussions airing out Diggs' concerns have left the team and receiver "in a real good spot." Diggs' participation was his first with the team this offseason after he skipped the Bills voluntary workout and practice sessions.

NFL VP launches study

NFL Vice President Troy Vincent and his wife Tommi are helping launch a domestic abuse study at Niagara University that will focus on male student-athletes. The year-long study is part of Vincent's vision to uncover fresh data and find new ways to approach an issue that particularly affects college women between the ages of 18 and 24. Vincent has spent his adult life speaking out on abuse after growing up witnessing his mother getting abused by her boyfriend. His wife is chairwoman of the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Niagara was selected because Vincent previously collaborated with the school on domestic violence issues during his time playing with the Buffalo Bills.

SOCCER

Dempsey criticizes USSF

Clint Dempsey thinks the U.S. Soccer Federation hurt the men's national team by delaying its decision on a coach leading up to the 2026 World Cup. Gregg Berhalter's contract expired Dec. 31 and the USSF appointed Anthony Hudson as interim coach. British executive Matt Crocker was hired in April as sporting director and said he likely will take until the end of summer to decide on a coach. In the meantime, Hudson quit and B.J. Callaghan took over as the second interim U.S. leader. Since returning to the World Cup in 1990 after a 40-year absence, the U.S. has won just one knockout game, against Mexico in 2002. With the expansion of the tournament to 48 nations, the Americans figure to be among 12 seeded teams -- meaning they won't face a top-nine nation in the group phase. Reaching the new round of 32 and winning at least a pair of knockout games figures to be the minimum required to consider the tournament a success. Crocker hasn't publicly identified who is under consideration. If he decides on an American other than Berhalter, former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch could be a contender.

TENNIS

Wimbledon winnings increase

The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11% to 44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million). It is an increase of 17.1% compared to the last Wimbledon before the pandemic in 2019. The winners of the singles will each receive 2.35 million pounds ($3 million). Those earnings are back to the levels they were in 2019. The All England Club says a priority has been placed on supporting players in the early rounds. Those who lose in the first round will earn 55,000 pounds ($69,500). That's a 10% increase from last year.