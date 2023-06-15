OPINION | Lisa Baker Gibbs: Choosing liquor boxes for the move might have given wrong impression

I like words. I like words a lot, and I like a lot of words. I like to write them -- on documents, scratch paper, napkins, backs of receipts, birthday cards and to-do lists. I like to speak them -- in meetings, in chats with friends, with Baxter while we walk at the park, and at midnight when Trapper tries sleep. (He claims I once tried to talk to him about the 2025 tax code at 2 a.m. I fail to see a problem.)

I like to sing words -- loudly and off-key -- to the radio, in the shower, at church, at karaoke and in the garden. I like to read words in books, magazines and newspapers, and hear them in audiobooks and sweet phone calls with Grammy. I like to feel handwritten words with my fingertips -- the indention in the paper from the hands of my mama or childhood friends Holly, Dawn, Laura and Jen -- in decades worth of correspondence.

What I do not like, however, is failing to notice when words conspire against me in broad daylight, which happened in spectacular fashion during our recent move.

Though I considered myself a bit of a minimalist, living in just 864 square feet above a tiny garage in downtown Bentonville, I can apparently squirrel away many an item in a drawer or cabinet. Trapper and I gathered box after box after box for the move.

I'm partial to liquor boxes for moving belongings. Although I'm not one to imbibe much in the contents, I am an aficionado of the boxes. They are the perfect size for me -- not too big or heavy; the cardboard is strong; and they often come with dividers that make packing delicates a breeze. Plus, since Benton County became wet, the ease with which one can acquire liquor boxes is much greater than in years past.

Trapper and I called up the Guess Who? spirits store in Bentonville, and they were ever so kind to set aside many, many (did I mention MANY?) boxes for us. Each week, we hauled another car load back to the house and office to fill. I cannot thank them enough for their help.

It did not dawn on me what I'd done until the moving van arrived. As the movers Tetrised our belongings into the van, I looked up to see a bevy of words staring back at me: Absolut Vodka, Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Captain Morgan and Crown Royal. The trailer appeared to be stacked floor to ceiling with hard liquor -- and we were moving to bone-dry Stone County.

In the world of missing the forest for the trees, I'd focused on the bark. We looked like The Bandit with a 30-foot trailer full of booze, eastbound and down, loaded up and truckin' for Mountain View.

You should have seen the looks when we opened the back of the van on Main Street, across from the courthouse, in the dry little oasis.

We've got a long way to go, and a short time to get there.