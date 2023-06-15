100 years ago

June 15, 1923

DETROIT-- The federal government's "clean-up" of the liquor situation in the Detroit district was begun here today, when injunctions were issued in Federal District Court against the proprietors of approximately 50 places where liquor is alleged to have been sold. An effort will be made to close these places for a year under the state padlock law.

50 years ago

June 15, 1973

To show that "Downtown is Uptown" Main Street from Third Street to Seventh Street will be closed to automobiles today so that children can enjoy magic shows, plays, and other events along the street. Saturday, there will be 1,200 free parking spaces in downtown Little Rock. Both the parking spaces and the children's day were arranged by Little Rock Unlimited Progress, a voluntary organization to promote downtown Little Rock.

25 years ago

June 15, 1998

NEW ORLEANS --An Arkansas man has been charged with last week's holdup of the Hancock Bank in Loranger, La., and two men believed to be his accomplices fled from police, authorities said. Ricky D. Davis of Little Rock was pulled over for a traffic violation late Saturday by a Mississippi highway patrolman. Davis, 25, was in a rented GMC Jimmy driving through Hattiesburg, Miss., said Tangipahoa Parish sheriff's detective Kelly Gideon. Two men fled the vehicle during the stop and remain at large, Gideon said. The Loranger bank was robbed Friday about 1:45 p.m. Two hours earlier, a robbery occurred at a Livingston Parish branch of Hancock Bank in Albany, about 20 miles southeast of Loranger. Authorities believe the same men may have committed both holdups and that a third man may have driven the getaway car. ... "About $9,000 cash and bank wrappers from the Loranger bank were recovered from the vehicle," Gideon said. A blue-steel semiautomatic pistol and a radio scanner also were seized from the rented vehicle.

10 years ago

June 15, 2013

VAN BUREN -- A Crawford County man remained in custody Friday, accused of being in possession of an estimated $3.5 million worth of heavy construction equipment and tractors and trailers stolen from Alma to Conway and from Texas, Missouri and even Canada. After a probable-cause hearing Friday before Circuit Judge Gary Cottrell, Toby Yancy, 42, was ordered held on six counts of theft by receiving, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of theft and possession of burglary tools. ... [Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown] said it appears that Yancy has been stealing equipment for as long as 2½ years. Authorities said they have found a bulldozer stolen from Alma several months ago and several tractors and trailers at the Yancys' home ... in Searcy County. Brown said many of the stolen trailers contained cargo, including car motors and furniture. Brown said a shipping container found on Yancy land was stolen from Canada.