Post-pandemic, chef putting his own stamp on the menu at One Eleven at the Capital





Pre-pandemic, One Eleven at the Capital was one of the town's most elegant dining options. As was Ashley's at the Capital, which is what its name was before that.

It was even a world-class restaurant, under the aegis of its James Beard Award-winning, internationally acclaimed executive chef, Joel Antunes, whom the hotel's owners, Warren and Harriet Stephens, hired in December 2012, following a worldwide search, to replace Lee Richardson.

The restaurant isn't what it was – Antunes retired in mid-January 2020 and it took several months to replace him with Brad Izzard, who had at one time served as Antunes' chef de cuisine. He took charge in the summer of 2021; while he was reconstructing the menu and the hotel was recovering from pandemic limitations, while it opened earlier for breakfast and weekend brunch, it took 18 months for the restaurant to reopen for dinner.

One Eleven is still an elegant place to dine. It's more open than it once was, brighter and perhaps airier, with lots of glass and stone and plenty of unobstructed external light reflected as well by mirror-bearing pillars. Seating is at tables and banquettes topped with white tablecloths.

The menu hews closely to the one the restaurant offered after Antunes left, though Izzard, through some adjustment of ingredients and presentation, has put on his own stamp. It features a half-dozen appetizers and a baker's half-dozen entrees, spread more or less evenly over fish, fowl and field. Prices, generally, aren't that outrageous, considering the elegance of the setting, that it is a hotel dining room and that it's the dining room of what is essentially the town's most elegant hotel.

That said, we were disappointed by our Mushroom Tortellini appetizer ($19), tender pasta shells filled with, and topped with, beech mushrooms and a Grana Padano cheese foam with butternut squash veloute. Not the flavor, which, while delicate, was pleasing, and not with the plate presentation, which was awe-inspiring, but for that price it should have been shareable for two, and it just wasn't big enough for that. (We suspect we might have done better ordering, for the same price, the Bangs Island Mussels in a garlic broth with chorizo. It's on our list for next time.)

Entree-wise, the biggest success was our Pork Belly & Scallops ($41), a goodly quantity of somewhat fatty but very flavorful pork, on a bed of sweet potato polenta, topped with a corn maque choux and tiny pickled mustard seeds. The scallops were char-grilled to just the right firmness and flavor. (We wonder what the kitchen would do if we insisted on ordering just the scallops. Maybe some day we'll have the courage to try it.)

The kitchen, which in our other entrees evinced a tendency toward verticality, plated the beef portion of our Beef Tenderloin ($58) separately from the pomme fondant (cylindrical roasted-mashed potatoes) and broccolini, the better to accent the flavor of the meat, which, other than the optional blobs of Bordelaise, was otherwise unseasoned. Our party split along philosophical lines on the otherwise perfectly prepared tenderloin – the one side preferring that the gentle flavor of the tenderloin be allowed to dominate, the other (Intrepid Companion) asking our server for some salt, which, not being on the table, had to be fetched from a cabinet.

We were sufficiently blindsided by the off-menu special halibut filet ($44) that we had to order it, about a 6-ounce chunk of fish served, vertically, with shaved asparagus and shaved fennel on a bed of asparagus spears, and with some fine fingerling potatoes alongside. All the flavors on the dish except the potatoes were delicately flavored and overall it might have benefited from a a firmer-flavored sauce.

Dinner comes with one slice of house-baked baguette per person at the table on one end of a slate plank with a dollop of infused butter on the other – on our first visit, citrus, and on our second, cabernet. We kind of got the impression that while more bread would be made available if we asked, we also got a vibe, possibly incorrect, that it would be rude or greedy to ask.

The restaurant maintains a huge and varied wine list, though relatively few (and quite expensive) by-the-glass options. Service over both visits was good to excellent, although we had a bit of a wait for our entrees the first time around.

The Beef Tenderloin comes with pomme fondant, broccolini and dabs of sauce Bordelaise. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

Pork Belly & Scallops and a cake of sweet potato polenta form a sort of heart shape on the plate at One Eleven. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

Halibut filet, an off-menu special, comes with with shaved asparagus and shaved fennel on a bed of asparagus spears, with fingerling potatoes on the side. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

One Eleven serves slices of fresh bread with infused butter. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)

One Eleven's menu offers six appetizers and seven entrees. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Eric E. Harrison)





One Eleven at the Capital

Addres s: Capital Hotel, 111 W. Markham St., Little Rock

Capital Hotel, 111 W. Markham St., Little Rock Hours : 7 a.m.-10 a.m. daily for breakfast; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday for brunch; 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday for dinner

: 7 a.m.-10 a.m. daily for breakfast; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday for brunch; 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday for dinner Cuisine: New American

New American Credit cards: V, MC, AE, D

V, MC, AE, D Alcoholic beverages: Full bar, extensive wine list

Full bar, extensive wine list Wheelchair access: Yes

Yes (501) 370-7011; (501) 374-7474

oneelevenatthecapital.com; for reservations, opentable.com



