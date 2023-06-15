Pulaski County judge voids 27 medical marijuana laws, says General Assembly overstepped its authority

A ruling Wednesday from a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge voided 27 laws regulating medical marijuana in Arkansas, saying the General Assembly unconstitutionally overstepped its bounds when it passed legislation changing the amendment that legalized the drug.

Laws that regulated how much THC -- the drug's psychoactive compound -- can be in medical marijuana edibles, how dispensaries and cultivators can advertise their products, and how the state collects taxes on medical marijuana are now "void" and "unconstitutional," according to the ruling by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch.

In his order overturning more than two dozen laws the General Assembly passed in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 legislative sessions, Welch ruled lawmakers violated their constitutional restraints by effectively changing Amendment 98 to the Arkansas Constitution, which legalized medical marijuana, without referring their changes to the people.

The plaintiffs -- Good Day Farm Arkansas, LLC, a Pine Bluff cultivator, and Capital City Medicinal, LLC, a Little Rock dispensary -- sued the state in 2022, saying the Legislature went around the constitutional amendment process and instead passed constitutional changes as if they were regular laws.

Erika Gee, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in an email, "We appreciate the Court's ruling but won't have any further comment."

The state argued that a section of the medical marijuana amendment gave the General Assembly the power to pass laws regulating the drug and that the state's constitution allowed lawmakers to make constitutional changes with a two-thirds vote in each chamber.

"I am disappointed in the ruling as it is contrary to the law and the method used to amend the Arkansas Constitution for measures initiated by the people like Amendment 98," Attorney General Tim Griffin said in a statement. "I support the General Assembly, remain confident in our case and plan to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court expeditiously."

Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the Department of Finance and Administration, which regulates medical marijuana, said in a statement, "We are reviewing today's ruling with our counsel, the Attorney General's Office, in order to determine next steps."

Welch ruled lawmakers overstepped their authority prescribed in the amendment, citing the Supreme Court ruling in the 1951 case of Arkansas Game and Fish v. Edgmon that held the General Assembly could not change constitutional amendments passed by the voters. Instead, the 27 laws that effectively changed the medical marijuana amendment should have been referred to the voters as constitutional amendments, Welch wrote.

One of the now-overturned laws, Act 1023 of 2017, requires that food and drinks containing marijuana not have more than 10 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, per portion, and that medical marijuana products be sold in child-proof packaging.

However, the ruling won't mean state officials will have no authority to regulate the amount of THC that can be in medical marijuana. David Couch, a Little Rock attorney and author of the medical marijuana amendment, said the amendment gives authority to the Department of Health, not the General Assembly, to regulate things such as the amount of THC in edibles.

"The General Assembly has tried to regulate the business of medical marijuana, and that's not their responsibility," Couch said in an interview.

Laws regulating security of cultivation facilities, doctors prescribing medical marijuana cards after telemedicine appointments, allowing the Medical Marijuana Commission to issue temporary dispensary licenses and giving the state power to regulate advertising were overturned.