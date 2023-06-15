Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rebuilding tornado-wrecked houses looks slow, say real estate professionals

Insurance has paid out, but rebuilding could take years by Aaron Gettinger | Today at 2:13 a.m.
Antonio Vasquez carries out paneling on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, as a house on Lefever Lane in Little Rock, is being torn down after it was destroyed by the March 31 tornado. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Many of the Little Rock houses that took direct hits from the March 31 tornado are still missing their roofs, and the tarp-covered homes that have roofs are sustaining damage months after the disaster.

Realtors and builders say replacing the total losses is going to take years.

"Can you imagine owning a house when everyone else is going to be bulldozed? Crazy," said real estate agent Stacy Hamilton, who sells around 60 homes a year and has been in business since 2008, surveying the damage on Cobble Hill Road, near Rodney Parham and Shackleford roads.

Hamilton

Print Headline: Post-tornado damage accruing

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT