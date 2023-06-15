REVIEW: Super villain Ezra Miller partially redeemed by ’The Flash’

I was reluctant at to watch “The Flash” because its star Ezra Miller has spent the last few years behaving like a super villain.

Thankfully, my editors have asked me to comment on Miller’s movie and not his rap sheet, and “The Flash” is one of the entertaining entries in DC canon. Miller’s performance is one of the reasons it works.

His Barry Allen (Miller) might have super speed, but he’s not quite as emotionally adjusted as the rest of the Justice League. His insecurities result in him being tardy to both work and Justices League crises. Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) resolve crime scenes while he’s just arriving

Like Batman’s altar ego Bruce Wayne, he’s tormented by the fact that his mother has been murdered. Barry’s dad is in sitting in prison for a crime someone else has committed.

He seems to get out of his malaise when he discovers that if can can dash quickly enough, he can go back in time. With this new skill, he could potentially rescue his mom and save his dad’s reputation.

Bruce, who lost both of his parents on the same night (see every DC origin movie) advises Barry to stick to the present. The older man has lived through several tragedies since then and might know something. Perhaps Barry should remember that with great power comes great responsibility.

Oooops. Sorry. That’s the Marvel Universe.

Miller projects a sort of naïveté that makes what follows easier to take. Barry easily alters the day of the murder, but he winds up stuck on the day he obtained his powers. Worse, he encounters himself, which makes getting back even back even harder.

In addition, that little change he made has caused General Zod (Michael Shannon) from Superman’s planet Krypton to invade Earth. In this new timeline, there is no Justice League, with the possible exception of the two Flashes.

Actually, one of Barry’s Super Friend's is still around and ready to help. He looks a lot older, seems a tad unhinged but is very much Batman.

Micheal Keaton’s return as Bruce Wayne is more than a glorified cameo. He approaches the role with gusto seems eager to beat up bad guys after a long involuntary retirement. He also has a moral understanding that the Barrys lack but will need to stop Zod.

If you love the idea of Keaton in the cowl again, there are enough Easter eggs to keep DC fans occupied for years to come. Actually, there may be too many. The final battle become so protracted that all the explosions, lightning and alternate Justice League members get old quickly.

Yes, you get lots of the usual special effects here, but director Andy Muschietti (“It”) and screenwriter Christina Hudson (“Birds of Prey”) actually give “The Flash” some emotional weight. It’s sometimes more rewarding to watch Barry grow up inside or learn from a mistake than it is watching him set a land speed record.

Miller makes this emotional growth look convincing on screen. Here’s hoping he can make the same progress Barry does.

“The Flash”

84

Cast: Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Sasha Cole, Michael Keaton, Michael Shannon, Gal Gadot, Maribel Verdú

Director: Andy Muschietti

Rating: PG-13

Running Time: 2 hours 24 minutes

Playing theatrically