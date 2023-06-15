SEC LB commit enjoys Arkansas visit, plans return trip

Arkansas made quite the impression on Texas A&M linebacker commitment Tristan Jernigan during his Thursday visit to Fayetteville.

“I really love the coaching staff and the visit,” Jernigan said. “They were telling me how much they want me and they showed me around the campus. The campus was nice. We had lunch.

“I met some of the players and some of the linebackers and they treated me with love, and the coaching staff showed love.”

Jernigan, 6-2, 220 pounds, of Tupelo, Miss., has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas A&M, Oregon. Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky and Georgia Tech.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams’ personality won Jernigan over.

“He really showed excitement,” Jernigan said. “He showed a different personality than any other coach I ever met, so that was nice. His personality and the way he treats you, he acts like he’s in high school.

“He’s very relatable. He’s a very cool dude.”

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman wants Jernigan to be a Razorback.

“He was giving me the same thing every other coach gave me, that he really wanted me and the more we get in this process the more he’s going to want me,” he said. “I’m coming back down for an official. I don’t know when, but he was telling me that when I come back down here I might be a Hog.”

An ESPN 3-star prospect and the No. 12 inside linebacker in the nation, Jernigan had 96 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry and 2 recovered fumbles as a junior.

He said the official visit would probably come during the season. Defensive analyst/assistant linebackers coach Jake Trump also made a good impression.

“He’s just real cool, real laid back,” said Jernigan, who officially visited the Aggies last weekend. “He was telling me the same thing, that coach T-Will wanted me. He was showing me around campus and the weight room.”

Arkansas linebackers Jordan Crook, Alex Sanford and Chris Paul talked well of Arkansas.

“They were just telling me I was going to love it here,” he said.

His father, Marqcus, is a Razorback fan, but is supportive of wherever he attends school.

“He was telling me he really doesn’t care where I go,” Jernigan said. “He said he was going to support me wherever I go. He said no matter where I go he’s going to support me, even though the Razorbacks are his top school.”