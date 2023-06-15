Sections
Southwest part of the state facing slight risk of severe weather

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 12:52 p.m.
This graphic from the National Weather Service shows areas in the state forecast to experience severe weather on Thursday night. (National Weather Service/Twitter)

Southwest Arkansas is under a slight risk of experiencing severe weather Thursday night into early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

The main threats from the strongest storms will include high winds, hail and up to a 55% chance of precipitation.

The weather service forecast says that could include quarter-sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph. There's a very low chance of tornado activity.

Central Arkansas is under a marginal risk of severe weather. There's a 35% chance of rain for the area.

