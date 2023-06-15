Stars come out, Momentary hoppin’ for Bentonville Film Festival

The ninth annual Bentonville Film Festival ended its first full day of programming Wednesday with a green carpet event featuring actors, filmmakers, directors and festival sponsors at the Momentary.

It was followed by an opening reception for the world premiere of "A Great Divide," a film starring Ken Jeong, Jae Suh Park and Emerson Min that focuses on the rise of anti-Asian hate in the wake of covid-19. Many of the cast members and the director, Jean Shim, were in attendance.

On Tuesday evening, as various festival participants arrived, a guided art ride took place starting at the Red Barn at the Momentary, followed by the world premiere of "Hard Miles," a film starring Matthew Modine about a strong-willed social worker at a youth prison who takes teens on a thousand mile cycling journey. Modine was also present at the opening reception for "A Great Divide," as were actors Alysia Reiner, Randall Park and Jamie McShane.

Coca-Cola's Chief Customer Officer of Retail Pamela Stewart said it's a pleasure to be a part of the Bentonville Film Festival's movement to elevate diverse voices in media, a goal that aligns with the values of Coca=Cola's heritage, grounded in creativity, unity and optimism.

She thanked the filmmakers and film crews present because, "I know the level of vulnerability it takes to tell your story," Stewart said. "Your stories can change the world and so that's why the Coca-Cola Company, every year for the past nine years, has always said yes -- because we believe in that and know the impact of (how) one person with a story can change culture."

The company recently had its own film competition, Coca-Cola Refreshing Films, and brought the grand-prize winners Gracie and Bella Hall to the Bentonville Film Festival, where their short film will be screened ahead of each festival film.

The young filmmakers agreed they were glad to be invited to BFF and have hopes that they might return for its 10th anniversary next year.

"What's really special for us is that representation does matter," Stewart says. "I am a product of that, I know the power of that, so I want to thank Geena (Davis) for keeping tension into the movement to make us better people."

Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart Inc., welcomed the audiences of actors and filmmakers to Northwest Arkansas, asked them in jest that they not tell anyone how cool this place is and noted that if they had been here before, they might notice that Bentonville has buildings taller than one story now.

"This storytelling, which you do as an art and craft is so powerful and important," McMillon said. "And this venue, this opportunity this week, is one of the great places to tell stories. I'm looking forward to hearing a lot of them this week."

Among the titles McMillon is anticipating is "The Story of Mr. Glass," a film by McKenzie Marks about former Walmart CEO David Glass, who McMillon believes is the "most underappreciated CEO in the history of business." A sneak preview of the film at the Walmart Home Office Wednesday got a standing ovation, he said.

About Walmart's support of the Bentonville Film Festival, McMillon said that the company is inclusive and wants the community to be inclusive too.

"The work that Geena has been doing for so long is important to us," McMillon said. "I love ... that it is fact based. She's created the baseline, and now we can make progress."

Academy Award-winning actor and Bentonville Film Festival founder Davis said it was great to see so many familiar faces and so many new faces in the crowd at the Momentary.

"I really want to acknowledge the filmmakers who are here," she said. "Everybody has told you how important you all are to us. It's all about you feeling like this is the best experience you've ever had, staying with you and supporting you throughout your career. That means a lot to us."

Davis thanked Coca-Cola and Walmart, saying the festival only happened because of their support, and encouraged everyone to see "A Great Divide."

"It's going to be a fantastic, fun week and then come next year, when it's our 10th anniversary, you don't even know what might happen!"

Today's events began with a BFFoundation Storytellers Showcase and will include many screenings before the opening of the Geena Davis Outdoor Theatre and the brand new Filmmakers Tailgate at 3 p.m. at the Momentary. Geena and Friends will take place at the Thaden School Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m.

Actor Geena Davis with her son, Kian William Jarrahy, pause during a festival event at the Momentary in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/April Wallace)



Many actors, filmmakers and film crews arrived for Wednesdays festivities as the Bentonville Film Festival opened for its ninth year of programming. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/April Wallace)



Actors Emerson Min and Meewah Alana Lee pose for a picture during the green carpet event ahead of the world premiere of "A Great Divide" that took place at the Momentary last night. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/April Wallace)



Bella and Gracie Hall, two students from Boise State University, are the grand prize winners for this years Coca-Cola Refreshing Films. Their commerical for Coca-Cola will be screened ahead of each film shown at the Bentonville Film Festival this year. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/April Wallace)



Executive producer/director/writer Dawn Mikkelson and filmmaker and photographer Keri Pickett stop for a photo at the Bentonville Film Festival green carpet event. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/April Wallace)

