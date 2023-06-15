State parks are jewels

My quest to visit all 52 Arkansas state parks resumed Sunday with long-anticipated visits to Village Creek State Park and Lake Poinsett State Park.

Covering 7,000 acres on Crowley's Ridge, Village Creek State Park is one of our state's most beautiful assets. Its primary feature is its mature hardwood forest containing various white oak and red oak species, as well as hickory trees and beech trees. The trees are tall, straight and thick. The understory is sparse, so sightlines are long even in summer. An employee said that the foliage is spectacular in the fall, and that October and the first two weeks of November are the park's busiest months.

Also, small creeks have created deep ravines through the loess topography, creating dramatic variations in land relief. The water in the creeks is clear.

Village Creek State contains two excellent fishing lakes, Austell and Dunn. Lake Dunn is 65 acres and Lake Austell is 55 acres. In 2012, Lake Dunn infamously surrendered the largest bass ever caught in Arkansas. It weighed 16-pounds, 5-ounces. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission disqualified the record when it discovered that the angler who caught it did not have a valid fishing license at the time. He bought his fishing license three hours after reporting the catch.

Lake Austell previously gave up a bass that weighed 15 pounds, 12 ounces.

At both lakes anglers may keep one bass per day longer than 20 inches. The daily limit for largemouth bass is 10. Gasoline motors are prohibited.

You can see all of these features from an extensive trail network that covers 33 miles. The trails are wide, well marked and well maintained. They feature dramatic elevation changes, and the climbs are steep. Even if you are in really good physical condition, you will need a weekend to complete all of the trails.

I visited Sunday with my adventuring partner in the "Visit All 52" goal. Naturally, our first stop was at the visitor center. It is a cozy facility that contains dioramas that represent the park's various ecosystems and their respective flora and fauna. As always, locally made crafts and other items are available in the gift shop.

My last visit to Village Creek State Park was in 1997 while I was researching my book, "Arkansas, A Guide to Backcountry Travel & Adventure." I camped in my tent at the campground. I was almost asleep when a terrible commotion occurred inches from my head. Something slammed into the side of the tent. There was a brief struggle, followed by the horrific scream that did not stop. An owl had swooped down and grabbed a rabbit. I listened to its screams grow fainter and fainter as the owl carried it away through the trees.

"A lot has changed since you were here last," said the employee working the desk. Indeed it had. Improvements brought by the statewide conservation sales tax that helps fund Arkansas state parks were clearly evident.

My adventuring partner and I always hike at least one trail in every park. We hiked the 1.8-mile Lake Dunn Trail. It leads from the visitor center to the lake, and then returns to the visitor center the same route. It shows a diverse representation of the terrain and contains some steep climbs and descents.

Although its water is very clear, Lake Dunn experienced an algae bloom that imparted a pea green tint. A father and his adult son fished for bream in a two-man plastic bass boat fish.

"A big fish just jumped about 50 yards to your left," I said.

"I wish he'd jump on my pole!" the younger man yelled.

After an ice-cream break with products from the visitor center, we continued north to Lake Poinsett State Park where we visited with Seth Boone. I asked the identity of a plant in a native garden beside the visitor center. Boone followed us outside and identified the plant as wild indigo. Then he proudly identified all of the other plants in the garden. Boone then directed us to the most scenic spot in the park, a place he called Wedding Point. It is an open spot that provides a panoramic view of nearly the entire lake.

From there, we returned to the highway outside the park. To the left was a brown sign noting the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission boat ramp adjacent to the park boundary.

"You want to look at the boat ramp?" I asked. "I mean, it's just a boat ramp, but it'll show us a different part of the lake."

"Why not?" my companion said. "Brown signs always lead to good things."

A short drive led us to the lakeside. A storm was brewing, with huge cumulonimbus clouds boiling up like pent-up rage in every direction. For an instant, an opening formed in the clouds, opening a window to the cobalt sky beyond. A double rainbow formed, framing the blue window. It looked as if the rainbow were holding the clouds at bay, stubbornly holding open a window of optimism and hope.

Everything we saw that day justified the trip. The rainbow was a sweet dessert.