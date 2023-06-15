State renews Arkansas Virtual Academy’s teacher salary waiver

The Arkansas Virtual Academy asked the Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel to reinstate a waiver it asked the panel to rescind last month that would exempt it from the state's salary requirements.

The panel voted unanimously Tuesday to reinstate the waiver.

Answering questions posed by the panel prior to the vote, Attorney Supervisor Shastady Wagner of the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education said the charter would not be required to meet a minimum base salary if the waiver was reinstated.

Amy Johnson, the virtual charter's superintendent, said the charter was asking for the waiver to be reinstated because the charter did not qualify for state funding for the salary increases as outlined in the LEARNS Act.

"In order to participate in the state monies for the salary increase, we would need a waiver of [those requirements]. As the board became aware that the waiver was timelined at 12 months, they made the decision that they would rather reinstate their waiver [of the salary schedule rules] and handle their increases within our own budget as we have done for the past 20 some-odd years," Johnson said.

Despite asking for a waiver that would have exempted the charter from the base salary increase, Johnson said the charter would still meet the LEARNS requirements for teacher base salary, citing a vote taken by the charter board the night before the panel met to implement the LEARNS Act's $50,000 base salary and "a small salary schedule."

"The only way that [granting the waiver] would negatively impact us is if the board was in a position that they chose not to meet the minimum, which could affect our ability to attract teachers," Johnson said in response to a question from a panel member.

In an interview on Wednesday, Johnson elaborated on the charter's reasons for asking for the reinstatement of the waiver, saying that the uncertainty and lack of assurances about what would happen in 12 months if they applied for the LEARNS funding requirement waiver was what drove the charter board to decide to reallocate funding within its budget to pay for the salary increases themselves.

In addition to reinstating the Arkansas Virtual Academy's waiver, the Charter Authorization Panel unanimously granted a request from Premier High School of Arkansas to increase its charter enrollment cap from 875 to 975, and to reallocate the enrollment caps for its individual campuses to better reflect enrollment trends.