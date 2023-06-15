FOOTBALL

3-star recruit picks Arkansas

Defensive back Ahkhari Johnson verbally committed to University of Arkansas on Wednesday after making an official visit to Fayetteville last weekend.

"It was really good," Johnson said after his visit. "They made me feel like I am a priority here. They made me feel like they really want me here. It was a good visit overall. I like all the coaching staff.

"They're really good. They showed me a lot of attention. I just had fun."

Johnson, 5-11 and 180 pounds, of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove, chose the Razorbacks over TCU, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas State and other schools.

He was recruited by Arkansas secondary coach Deron Wilson and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

A 3-star recruit by On3.com, he completed 86 of 170 passes for 1,710 yards and 21 touchdowns, and rushed 117 times for 856 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior quarterback.

He planned to visit TCU and Stanford, but those trips appear unlikely.

Johnson is the 10th player to commit to Arkansas' 2024 class. On3.com rates Arkansas' recruiting class No. 15 nationally.

-- Richard Davenport

BASEBALL

All-American honors for Smith, Wells

University of Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith and University of Arkansas-Little Rock pitcher Jackson Wells were named All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) it was announced Wednesday.

Smith, a sophomore left-hander from Bullard, Texas, was a first-team pick by the NCBWA after also being on Collegiate Baseball's first team.

Smith, the 32nd All-American in Razorback history, made 18 appearances with 11 starts. He was 8-2 with 2 saves and a 3.64 ERA with a team-leading 102 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings.

Wells, a sophomore right-hander from Rogers, was a third-team starting pitcher pick by the NCBWA. He was a second-team All-American pick by Collegiate Baseball.

Wells went 7-4 in 15 starts this season and had a 1.65 ERA -- which led the nation -- with 80 strikeouts in 93 innings. He is the sixth UALR player to receive All-American honors.

-- Bob Holt