Stolen body parts charges in Pa. involve defendant in Arkansas case

A case of stolen body parts sold over the internet turned a corner this week as five people from four states -- including the manager of the Harvard University Medical School morgue -- were indicted in a body parts sales scheme involving the same Pennsylvania man linked to the sale of body parts from Arkansas.

Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Bloomsburg, Pa., pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Pennsylvania federal courtroom to one count each of conspiracy and aiding and abetting interstate transport of stolen goods in connection with the case.

Pauley was named by Pennsylvania authorities as the buyer of body parts alleged to have been sold by an Arkansas woman, Candace Chapman Scott, who was indicted in Arkansas on April 5 and arrested on April 28 in connection with the sale of body parts from the UAMS College of Medicine Anatomical Gifts Program. Scott, 36, of Little Rock, was employed by Arkansas Central Mortuary Services which contracts to UAMS for cremation services of the medical school's research cadavers.

The macabre scheme began to unravel on June 14, 2022, with a complaint to police in the Pennsylvania municipality of East Pennsboro Township regarding buckets of body parts discovered at Pauley's home. Pauley, a local artist and self-described "oddities collector," was arrested Aug. 18, 2022, by East Pennsboro Township police, according to a news release from the Cumberland County, Pa., district attorney's office. Although Scott's name came out in that investigation, she was not charged in Pennsylvania and was not indicted federally in the Eastern District of Arkansas until April.

One of those indicted in Pennsylvania, Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, N.H., is the manager of the Harvard Medical School morgue and is charged with stealing body parts from the morgue that were later sold by him and his wife, Denise, according to the indictment announced Wednesday. Lodge and his wife are accused of selling and trading the body parts to co-defendants Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, Mass., and Joshua Taylor, 46, of West Lawn, Pa. All four are charged with conspiracy and with aiding and abetting interstate transportation of stolen goods, as is fifth co-defendant, Matthew Lampi, 52, of East Bethel, Minn., who was charged in a separate indictment.

All of the indictments allege that the U.S. Postal Service was used in the transportation of body parts around the country between Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

The charging information on Pauley and the two indictments on the other four defendants detailed a number of acts not outlined in the Arkansas indictment against Scott, including the $300 sale of a stillborn infant corpse from Scott to Pauley in February 2022 that Pauley then arranged to send to Lampi in Minnesota along with $1,550 in exchange for five human skulls.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon, who is handling Scott's prosecution in Arkansas, said because Scott was federally indicted first, details related to the Pennsylvania indictments and other defendants were omitted to avoid jeopardizing the Pennsylvania investigations.

"Moving forward," Gordon said, "those indictments will allow us to speak more freely in court filings and hearings now that the investigation there has concluded."

According to a reading of the indictments, Pauley was buying and selling body parts between numerous sources, including body parts bought from Scott but it appears Scott's only point of contact was Pauley and that she never dealt directly with any other co-defendants.

According to a June 8 filing in Scott's case, she has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation at a federal facility in Los Angeles by Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray. Scott is scheduled to go to trial before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on Oct. 30. Scott is represented by Little Rock attorney Birc Morledge.