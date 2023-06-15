Summer storm’s hail hit quickly

At around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued. Fifteen minutes later, the unmistakable sound of hail peppering a roof could be heard in certain parts of Pine Bluff and areas south.

Justin Condry, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock, said penny-, nickel- and quarter-sized hail struck the areas in south Pine Bluff and Jefferson County as well as northern areas of Cleveland and Lincoln counties.

Condry said the storm was of the typical summer variety that was strong enough to have the necessary updrafts to create hail but without the wind shear forces that are needed to form a tornado.

"We saw popup storms there last night and then more in the Little Rock metro area this morning on over to Cabot," Condry said. "You can definitely have hail and not have the threat of a tornado."

Condry said the weather service had gotten a few reports of the storm's residue but not that many considering the widespread area that, on radar, appeared to have been hit.

A drive around Pine Bluff showed a collection of green leaves on the ground from the hail in many areas -- hail that was quickly accompanied by a hard downpour.

Joe Dempsey, who lives a few blocks from Jefferson Regional Medical Center, said he was up reading a book when the storm came through.

"I heard a thunk, thunk, thunk," he said, "and then like an old steam engine, the pace picked up and it was like a drum beat. It was very intense."

Dempsey said he woke to find his yard filled with leaves and sticks that had been brought down by the hail. As for damage, he said he would have to have someone look at his roof.

Some insurance agents were aware of the storm and had gotten calls while others had not.

"I didn't even know we had hail last night," said Jaylon Sargent, a Nationwide agent. "We have clients all over the state and haven't heard from anyone."

Raney Dishner, an agent in Kellie Cunningham's Allstate office, said they had had one call from a customer.

Dishner said, however, that it's probably too early to fully assess whether the agency's customers had damage and how much.

"When there is something catastrophic, we get an email from the company, but that is usually two or three days after the storm," she said.

Kevin Bonnette, a State Farm agent, said his office had received four or five calls.

"We're aware of reports in the Rison-Woodlawn area," Bonnette said. "Right now, I don't think those areas were hit really badly, but some customers in the Hot Springs area got hit pretty hard. It was a pretty wide-ranging storm."

Bonnette lives in White Hall, where he said he didn't think there was any hail and not much if any rain.

"On Facebook, some people were reporting hail bigger than quarter-sized," he said. "In Sulphur Springs, one man said they got tennis ball-sized hail."

The most recent significant hailstorm Pine Bluff got was in 2018 when hail the size of softballs struck much of the Pine Bluff and described by White Hall Mayor Noel Foster as "horrific."

"This was definitely not 2018," Bonnette said.

Asked what advice he would give to homeowners, Bonnette said if a person's roof has been compromised, they should call their insurance company and file a claim.

"If you've got shingles in your yard and trees down and there's leaking, call me," he said.

On the other hand, he said, if a roof is not leaking and a customer is just wondering if the hail did enough damage to trigger a new or repaired roof, one option is to call a trusted roofer and have them take a look.

"We really don't have a 'what if' department," Bonnette said. "The roofer is not an adjuster, but they work with insurance companies all the time so they will likely know if there has been significant enough damage. I'd rather see a customer do that than file a claim, have an adjuster come out and do a report and then get a zero dollar claim. Even a zero dollar claim is a claim, and customers get discounts for not filing claims."

Roofers and claims adjusters will be looking for the number of dents in a roof spread over a certain area, Bonnette said, adding that damage is usually based on whether a shingle's backing or membrane has been harmed. He also said the age of a roof can come into play with new roofs able to withstand hail better than older ones.

Other companies may have different restrictions, he said, but State Farm gives customers two years to file a claim on Wednesday morning's storm.

As for vehicles – he said he'd already gotten a few calls on those, too – he said that damage is easy to see.

"If you've got nickel and dime dings all over your car, you need to file a claim," he said. "That's cut and dried. Cars are pretty obvious."