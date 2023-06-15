‘Tailgate’ first night celebrates Indian culture at Bentonville Film Festival

The Bentonville Film Festival's three-day Filmmaker's Tailgate kicked off Thursday with dance performances, a behind-the-scenes look at a new children's show and appearances from famous chefs.

The team behind the award-winning animated series "Deepa and Anoop" presented a family friendly evening to celebrate Indian culture. Students of the Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation and Adrija's Dance Academy performed traditional dances representing the different styles originating from India's distinct regions. Both organizations are based in Bentonville and promote Indian performance arts.

During a break in performances, the a group of guest speakers representing "Deepa and Anoop" gathered on stage for a panel discussion about the Netflix show. Among them was Pavan Bharaj, the voice behind the show's main character, Deepa.

"The biggest thing for me is that it gives representation," Bharaj said about the show. "They're a South Asian immigrant family living in North America, which is something you don't see in a lot of TV shows, and nobody has funny accents or is being made fun of."

The sizeable crowd nodded and cheered from the rows of lawn chairs set out by organizers.

Aaron May, a world-renowned chef and culinary competition judge, took the stage after the performances concluded. He brought with him Top Chef season two winner Ilan Hall, the "barbeque king of California" Burt Bakman and Food Network star Christian Petroni. May said they will be cooking at the Momentary from 1-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

"I'm here to cook for all you guys all weekend," May said. "We're over there right now making cookies and hamburgers and all sorts of great stuff."

May's booth ran out of samples in 30 minutes, but workers assured customers that it was a small taste before the larger spread of food at the Momentary. The tailgate will have about a dozen different food booths offering tacos, barbeque, vegetarian meals, ice cream and more.

"It's going to be amazing," May added. "Please stop by and get some food. We look forward to being here all weekend."